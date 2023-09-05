How to get Butter in Starfield

Essential for a buttery, biscuit base.

Starfield butter sticks on a blue background
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cook up a storm in Starfield, you need the right ingredients—and Butter is one of the ones you’re likely to need if you want to craft delicious recipes.

Unfortunately, though, the game doesn’t make it clear where or how to get your hands on this important resource. Read on to find out how to get Butter in Starfield.

How to find or buy Butter in Starfield

Starfield sticks of butter vendor listing
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Butter in Starfield, you can either find it or buy it from a Vendor. While looking for Butter around the galaxy can save you money, it likely won’t save you time. If you do choose to go down this route, then I advise checking kitchens for this ingredient. Though, keep in mind, not all kitchens will have Butter in them.

If you want a quicker way to get hold of Butter, I suggest buying it from a Vendor. Select Vendors through the galaxy sell butter, but I find buying it from CJ’s Store in the Residential District of New Atlantis, on Jemison, to be the easiest and most reliable. CJ sells Butter for 55 Credits a piece.

Related
How to use the Cooking Station in Starfield
How to get Onions in Starfield
You can access CJ’s Store from the New Atlantis residential district | Video by Dot Esports

If you consume Butter rather than using it as a crafting material, you get 3 Health restored. That said, I can’t imagine eating whole sticks of butter is particularly healthy.

About the author
Vic Hood

Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.

More Stories by Vic Hood