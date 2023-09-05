To cook up a storm in Starfield, you need the right ingredients—and Butter is one of the ones you’re likely to need if you want to craft delicious recipes.

Unfortunately, though, the game doesn’t make it clear where or how to get your hands on this important resource. Read on to find out how to get Butter in Starfield.

How to find or buy Butter in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Butter in Starfield, you can either find it or buy it from a Vendor. While looking for Butter around the galaxy can save you money, it likely won’t save you time. If you do choose to go down this route, then I advise checking kitchens for this ingredient. Though, keep in mind, not all kitchens will have Butter in them.

If you want a quicker way to get hold of Butter, I suggest buying it from a Vendor. Select Vendors through the galaxy sell butter, but I find buying it from CJ’s Store in the Residential District of New Atlantis, on Jemison, to be the easiest and most reliable. CJ sells Butter for 55 Credits a piece.

You can access CJ’s Store from the New Atlantis residential district | Video by Dot Esports

If you consume Butter rather than using it as a crafting material, you get 3 Health restored. That said, I can’t imagine eating whole sticks of butter is particularly healthy.

