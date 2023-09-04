How to get Milk in Starfield

Looking for a way for your Starfield character to get some good, old-fashioned bone-strengthening calcium into their system as they traverse the galaxy? Then look no further than the Milk item. Okay, so it might not be as complex as actually providing calcium, but it is a great way to give your health a boost.

You might find that you are lacking in the medical supply department during your time with the game, which is why it is handy to stay well stocked on food items–such as Milk—so you can keep going even in the toughest firefights. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the most common places where you can find Milk in Starfield.

Where to buy Milk in Starfield

Milk is a relatively standard food item in Starfield, so you can get it from various food and drink vendors across the different settlements and planets. The first planet you are going to be exploring thoroughly is likely to be Jemison, so we will use that as an example.

Consuming milk will restore three health points at a time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Both Jemison Mercantile and CJ’s in New Atlantis both stock Milk. They also both sell the two varieties of Milk to be found in Starfield: Drink Pack Milk and regular Milk. The Drink Pack Milk comes from a brand of beverages wherein everything is packed into small cartons (you can even get Drink Pack Whiskey), whereas the regular Milk can be found in a normal Milk carton. Despite being packed differently, both kinds of Milk offer the same restoration buff of three health points. They are both valued at 75 credits and weigh 0.30 in mass.

Head into either of the aforementioned stores in New Atlantis and talk to the vendor—Amoli Bava at Jemison Mercantile or Curtis Julien at CJ’s—behind the counter to open up their inventory. All you need to do then is scroll down to the Milk and click on it to buy it. It will automatically be added to your items.

CJ’s sells both milk variants and can be found at the marker above. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Remember: These are just some examples from the first planet that you will come across in the game. There will be many other food and drink vendors out there in the vastness of space that are likely to stock at least one of the Milk variations, so make sure to speak with them and check out their inventory to see what they have.

Where to find Milk in Starfield

As well as buying Milk, you can also find it scattered about in random places whilst you are exploring the galaxy. When entering an unoccupied or enemy-infested establishment, be it a building, a space station or anything in between, you will sometimes be able to find random food items that you can take without consequence. One helpful tip is to look out for kitchen areas as you do so, as these can be a handy source for free food items. They aren’t the only place you will find them, though, as long as you are willing to do some thorough scavenging.

If you aren’t in the mood to do things the legal way, then stealing is an option, too. Occupied areas where food is prevalent—such as shops, kitchens and residential areas—are the best places to look if you are thinking of stealing some Milk, but be wary of the consequences.

You will know if the food item belongs to someone else by looking at the item description when you approach. If there is a red lock icon next to the name of the item, this means someone owns it, and you will get in trouble if you are caught trying to take it. Invest in the Stealth or Theft skills when using your skill points as you level up your character to make stealing food a little easier. Stealth can be found under the Physical Skills category and will unlock a Stealth Meter that will make it 25 percent more difficult for you to get caught when sneaking. Theft is found under the Social Skills category, and it will unlock the ability to pickpocket.

Whether you obtain your Milk via buying from vendors, scavenging or thievery, you are sure to find plenty to keep your health bar topped up during your Starfield adventures.

