Starfield will feature ‘high impact’ drug use, according to Australian 18+ rating

Starfield received an 18+ restricted rating in Australia thanks to “high impact” drug use.

This rating was given by the official Australian Classification Board, and it means only adults will be able to purchase the game.

Violence received “strong impact” while themes and language fell into the “moderate impact” category. Nudity was given “very mild impact” and sex received “none.”

In contrast to this 18+ rating, two other Bethesda games, Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition were given 15+ ratings, with violence being the most severe category in each game.

This could hint at some potential gameplay features in Starfield. Bethesda is known for featuring performance-enhancing drugs in its games. The Fallout series is full of this, like Jet and Psycho. In The Elder Scrolls, players could also boost their character with Skooma.

With a history of this in previous games, it’s hardly a surprise that Bethesda is also including them in Starfield. That said, the details about the title and its gameplay are much of a mystery at the moment, so we can’t say anything for sure.

We’ll get to know more on June 11, however, when the development team is set to host a Starfield Direct event, showcasing a closer look at the game. Starfield is scheduled for a Sept. 6, 2023 release date.