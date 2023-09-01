Starfield: Which is better? Keyboard vs. controller

Bethesda’s massive spacefaring RPG is rich with detailed activities that require precise controls to master. With most FPS games, a keyboard and mouse setup provides gamers with unprecedented precision. But Starfield’s focus on showcasing a comprehensive console experience makes the choice surprisingly tricky, especially considering that flight is the main form of traversal.
Should you play Starfield with a controller or keyboard?
Microsoft’s involvement with Starfield has ensured that its controllers work best. Shooting and movement feel surprisingly accurate in comparison to a mouse, which is particularly impressive as the Xbox gamepad doesn’t utilize gyro controls. Outside of this, almost every other element feels tailor-made for controllers.
Radial menus, which feel best with a control stick, are constantly used to manage character stats, an inventory, and a massive map full of planets, planets that each have a different gravitational pull. Navigating these terrains without the added sensitivity and degrees of movement from a control stick is cumbersome.
Strangely, walking speed is also tied to analog stick sensitivity. PC players are complaining that the default speed when using a keyboard is painfully slow. Running is always an option, but excessive dashing causes tiredness, and, in some cases, even a loss of health.
The biggest reason to consider a controller is for space travel, which uses realistic movement to traverse the farthest reaches of space. Starfield uses a control scheme similar to flight simulators rather than the arcadey movement seen in most big-budget games. For those unfamiliar, flight sims incorporate additional degrees of movement that are hard to pull off with key presses.
It is possible to play through Starfield using a keyboard and mouse, and this is a fine way to play for those who aren’t used to, or simply don’t like using a gamepad. But Starfield is designed from the ground up with controller support in mind. The addition of analog control and 360° movement makes Bethesda’s latest epic feel more enjoyable to play in most cases.