Starfield: Which is better? Keyboard vs. controller

Starfield is all about vast choices. Luckily, choosing the right control scheme isn't as complicated.

Bethesda’s massive spacefaring RPG is rich with detailed activities that require precise controls to master. With most FPS games, a keyboard and mouse setup provides gamers with unprecedented precision. But Starfield’s focus on showcasing a comprehensive console experience makes the choice surprisingly tricky, especially considering that flight is the main form of traversal.

Should you play Starfield with a controller or keyboard?

Controller or keyboard? Image via Bethesda

Microsoft’s involvement with Starfield has ensured that its controllers work best. Shooting and movement feel surprisingly accurate in comparison to a mouse, which is particularly impressive as the Xbox gamepad doesn’t utilize gyro controls. Outside of this, almost every other element feels tailor-made for controllers.

Radial menus, which feel best with a control stick, are constantly used to manage character stats, an inventory, and a massive map full of planets, planets that each have a different gravitational pull. Navigating these terrains without the added sensitivity and degrees of movement from a control stick is cumbersome.

Strangely, walking speed is also tied to analog stick sensitivity. PC players are complaining that the default speed when using a keyboard is painfully slow. Running is always an option, but excessive dashing causes tiredness, and, in some cases, even a loss of health.

The biggest reason to consider a controller is for space travel, which uses realistic movement to traverse the farthest reaches of space. Starfield uses a control scheme similar to flight simulators rather than the arcadey movement seen in most big-budget games. For those unfamiliar, flight sims incorporate additional degrees of movement that are hard to pull off with key presses.

It is possible to play through Starfield using a keyboard and mouse, and this is a fine way to play for those who aren’t used to, or simply don’t like using a gamepad. But Starfield is designed from the ground up with controller support in mind. The addition of analog control and 360° movement makes Bethesda’s latest epic feel more enjoyable to play in most cases.

