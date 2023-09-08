Starfield might not be on PlayStation but this mod finally brings Sony into the game

Starfield is the first big release from Bethesda to be gated behind its deal with Microsoft—much to the disappointment of PlayStation gamers. Well, that disappointment seemingly brewed a fire under one player, who has now found a way to bring Sony into the starfields.

A hilarious new mod has been shared on Nexusmods that strips Bethesda of its place in the game’s opening, replacing it with the Sony Games Studios logo right before the game starts up.

Yes, someone was this petty, and players are surprisingly actually downloading and installing this mod.

someone has created a Starfield mod that replaces the Bethesda splash screen with a PlayStation Studios one 🙃 https://t.co/vwxeb5ycHz pic.twitter.com/NUUITRbhIm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 7, 2023

Starfield, like other Bethesda RPGs, already has a massive modding community and new features are being released every day. Of course, it’s only PC gamers who get to have their fun—those playing Starfield on Xbox will have to watch the Bethesda intro screen as intended.

Sadly, it’s almost impossible to imagine Starfield coming to PlayStation 5. That being said, Xbox gamers have had to deal with these emotions plenty in recent years with games like God of War, Spider-Man, and others being locked behind Sony’s consoles.

Even without the PlayStation push, Starfield has still raked in an incredible amount of players in its first week. The game has officially been out in early access for one week and already recorded more than six million players between Xbox and PC.

For those who haven’t yet had a chance to try out Starfield, the new RPG is available on Xbox and PC to purchase or play with a subscription to Game Pass.

