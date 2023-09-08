What do the Starmap icons mean in Starfield?

In the grand universe of Starfield, there are numerous places to discover and countless people to find across the galaxy.

But even though humanity has charted out the stars, players who are just stepping into this story will need some pointers on what exactly they are looking for on the big Starmap.

The Starmap is one of the most useful tools of any starfarer since it shows you exactly where every single planet, star, and galaxy is in the observable universe of the game. It also tells you what each planet is made of, what kind of planet it is, its resources, and a ton of other information that you can use on your travels.

There are, however, some unique icons that can be seen hovering over some of the planets, moons, and stars on the Starmap that might be confusing at first. It will be important for any space explorer to understand what these icons mean, and how important they are to their adventures among the cosmos.

Starmap icons in Starfield, explained

Understand the signs and symbols of the Starmap to master space travel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

On the Starfield starmaps, there is a plethora of different icons that can be found hovering over planets, moons, and stars. They all have different meanings but are all important to remember while you fly from one solar system to the next.

Icon Meaning This planet/moon has a settlement of some kind, from a major city like New Atlantis to smaller camps and towns. Your ship’s scanners have detected a point of interest at this location, which you can land your ship at. This location is currently home to one of your outposts. This means there is a starstation you can visit at this location. This marks a random encounter out in space with another ship. Can be a friendly ship or an enemy combatant, so stay on your toes.

