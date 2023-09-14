Starfield: Where to locate Agent Plato in Keeping the Peace quest

Keeping the Peace is one of the early quests players can do in Starfield. To start it, you’ll need to seek out Sergeant Yumi, who can be found working at the United Colonies Security Office in the bustling hub of New Atlantis.

After a brief chat, he’ll entrust you with a mission: to retrieve a package from Agent Plato, who can be found elsewhere in New Atlantis.

Now, if you find yourself wandering through the city, feeling slightly overwhelmed by its design and all the buildings within it, take a deep breath. While finding Agent Plato can seem daunting at first, he isn’t all that hard to find, once know where to look.

Where to find Agent Plato in Starfield

Agent Plato is located in the MAST Building, situated in the heart of the MAST District in New Atlantis. He’s on the second floor, which focuses on Defense Research, Health and Human Services, and Aegis.

To find him, enter the MAST Building and take the elevator to the second level. Once you’re out of the elevator, head to the room on your right. Agent Plato will be there, ready to meet you.

Agent Plato sitting in a room in MAST. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you chat with Agent Plato, he’ll guide you to a package tucked under a bench by the GalBank ATM in the Spaceport. This spot will show up on your map. Retrieve the package and bring it back to Sergeant Yumi at the United Colonies Security Office.

For your efforts, you’ll be rewarded with 100 experience points and a decent chunk of Starfield credits. I received 2,000 credits when I did it, but it could be a little less or more for you depending on your level.

