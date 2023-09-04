Starfield: Where to find Paradiso

Paradiso is a standout location in Starfield, renowned as a must-visit vacation spot. Gamers seeking to complete the First Contact mission will find their journey leading them to this resort after a suspenseful encounter with a mysterious ship.

Given how many star systems and planets there are in the cosmos, finding Paradiso and the planet it’s on can be daunting. But it’s a lot easier if you know what it’s called and where to look.

Where to find Paradiso in Starfield

You can find Paradiso on a planet called Porrima II, which can be found in the Porrima star system. It’s one of six planets in that system, all of which bear the same name but have different numbers.

It’s located close to Alpha Centauri, with only Olympus and Volii in between. You can get there by traveling to Alpha Centauri and Grav Jumping to Olmypus, Volii, and then Porrima. Just make sure you have plenty of fuel and enough power allocated to Grav Jump.

Porrima II is a cosmic stone throw away from Alpha Centauri. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found Porrima II, you can touch down in the renowned Paradiso resort. This breathtaking destination promises to captivate and rejuvenate even the most fatigued space adventurers, offering an experience you won’t soon forget.

During your visit to Paradiso, don’t miss the opportunity to progress the First Contact mission. Approach one of the resort’s security officers and inquire about the ESC Constant. As the conversation unfolds, you’ll discover this very officer was the individual who issued the distress call regarding the mysterious ship.

Their initial observations led them to believe the ship’s activities were odd. After sharing this information, the officer will then recommend that you discuss the matter further with the Paradiso Board of Directors to gain a deeper understanding and possibly help them deal with it.

