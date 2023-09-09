Starfield vs Baldur’s Gate 3: Which should you play?

2023 has been an incredible year for RPG fans, with two of the genre’s biggest titles, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield, releasing to critical acclaim. Both games cater to multiple playstyles through sandbox-like gameplay within a vast, detailed world or universe.

For many, there’s simply not enough time to play through both of these epic hundred hour-long adventures, so we’re here to help you choose which one to play. This short guide will give you all the details you need before committing to your next gaming obsession.

What systems are Starfield and BG3 on?

Starfield recently launched for Xbox Series X|S and PC, whereas BG3 is available on PS5 and PC. BG3 is on track to release for Xbox during the second half of 2023, but Starfield will not be releasing on any other platforms.

If you’re a PC player, it’s worth noting that BG3 has been in Early Access for over a year and gets frequent patches to help it run on mid-range machines. On the other end of the scale, Starfield’s PC port requires a high-end gaming rig and runs best on the latest AMD graphics cards.

Gameplay differences between Starfield and BG3

Moment-to-moment gameplay is vastly different between the two titles. Starfield utilizes a first person perspective and prioritizes shooting as its main form of combat. This spacefaring adventure also incorporates flight sim-esque combat sections during travel between planets.

Dialogue happens in first-person, and it works similarly to previous Bethesda titles by focusing primarily on other characters while leaving the protagonist silent.

BG3 is a strategic title that feels reminiscent of classic PC RPGs and tabletop games. The top-down perspective of this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired title is designed for careful planning and strategy, which is a core part of its gameplay. This also extends to environment traversal, as unexpected traps litter the landscape of Faerûn.

Combat is turn-based, and it’s mostly based on the D&D 5E ruleset. To succeed, understanding your characters’ powers is critical. BG3 also has a strong focus on story, which revolves around your protagonist and the various party members you encounter on your travels. Conversation unfolds in cutscenes reminiscent of Bioware games, with multiple dialogue options. Like the tabletop game, BG3 uses dice rolls to determine the outcome of your actions.

Starfield and BG3 both offer lots of choice

Both of these games sell themselves on open-ended adventures that you can approach in many different ways.

Starfield’s grandeur and perspective offers a greater feeling of realism. Big personal projects like building bases and ships, and improving your player character, are constantly on the horizon. There’s a ton of customization in terms of both gameplay and aesthetics, though it takes a fair bit of time for all of the options to become available. Detailed systems like planetary law allows for reactive, emergent gameplay to exist within the vast expanse of space.

Larian approached this challenge head-on by giving players a ton of options that encourage experimentation from the start of the game. Detailed powers allow players to talk to animals and impersonate a different race. These are just two of the many abilities you can use to approach almost any situation in the game, developing your own story along the way.

Starfield or BG3? Choose what feels right

The tone of these titles will appeal to two different audiences as well. Starfield touches on a couple of darker themes, but the overall message of freedom is hopeful. Starfield‘s “blank slate” approach to storytelling puts you in control of your path, and lets you set your own goals.

BG3 couldn’t be more different in this regard, as much of the game’s appeal comes from the unexpectedly dark and tragic storylines that test the player’s morale. Relationships are a big part of the experience, which give player choices noticeable consequences. The weight of each action along with the dice rolls can feel unfair to some.

At the end of the day, both games are great but for different reasons, and each game is likely to attract a different audience. Fans of realistic, scientifically accurate depictions of space with tons of exploration are going to love Starfield. Fantasy gamers that enjoy detailed, character driven stories focusing on relationships and strategy will adore Baldur’s Gate 3.

