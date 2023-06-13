Starfield PC specs: what are the minimum system requirements?

Over the weekend, fans were finally treated to the long-awaited Starfield Direct at the Xbox Games Showcase. In addition to gameplay and other details being revealed, there were some general updates for the game as well, including the reveal of the minimum requirements for the PC version.

The PC requirements for Starfield were posted on the game’s Steam page, showing players exactly what they need to run it at different graphical settings. The minimum requirements, in particular, show what players need in their computers to simply get the game running on extremely low settings. If you’ve been worried about needing to upgrade your PC before Starfield arrives on Sept. 6, you can check out the minimum requirements below.

Starfield minimum PC requirements

The minimum requirements for Bethesda’s next title are not anything too modern, although players will need hardware from the last several years in order to run the game.

OS: Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045)

Windows 10 version 22H2 (10.0.19045) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

125 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

Starfield will require a PC that’s around five-six years old to meet the minimum specs. | Image via Bethesda

As you can see, the processor and the graphics card required to simply get Starfield running are all five years or older at this point. This means a majority of players should either meet these specs or be able to find the parts to upgrade their PC rather easily. The one sticking point for many older hardware users might be the required RAM, however.

Bethesda is requiring players to have at least 16 GB of RAM to boot up Starfield, which is becoming the industry standard for modern, AAA PC games. What’s also becoming more and more standard is the amount of storage space that players need to download modern titles. Starfield will require 125 GB of space on an SSD, which could mean players will need to purge some other games or files before they can download the behemoth.

Starfield recommended PC requirements

If you happen to exceed the minimum requirements for Starfield, you can also check out the recommended requirements, which are what you need to play the game at 1080p, 60 frames per second.

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Windows 10/11 with updates Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 125 GB available space

125 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

Related: Is Starfield on Xbox Game Pass?

It remains to be seen what players will be able to get away with when it comes to meeting the minimum PC requirements in Starfield. Sometimes, the minimum requirements don’t have to be quite met in order for some games to run. However, other times, players need newer hardware to get games running at anything above 30 FPS on 720p resolution.

We’ll see how Starfield really runs when it releases on Sept. 6, 2023.

About the author