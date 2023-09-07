Starfield: Should you take the Raised Enlightened trait?

In Starfield, your choices shape your adventure. Picking traits for your character is key. The Raised Enlightened trait connects your character to The Enlightened, who think people can make their own future without any god’s help. This trait also has a special perk worth checking out.

What does the Raised Enlightened trait do in Starfield?

If you opt for the Raised Enlightened trait in Starfield, you’ll unlock a special chest found in the House of the Enlightened in New Atlantis. But this choice comes with a trade-off: you won’t have access to the Raised Universal chest.

Inside the Raised Enlightened Chest, you’ll find:

Med Packs

Penicillin

Water Drink Pack

Settler Poncho, Settler Casualwear, or Settler Comfortwear

Charity in a Godless Universe Part I

Charity in a Godless Universe Part II

Charity in a Godless Universe Part III

Charity in a Godless Universe Part IV

To find this chest, go to The Well in New Atlantis. It’s easy to get there. Take the elevator close to the Jemison Mercantile building, look for the ‘House of the Enlightened’ sign, and walk that way. Your chest is nearby, waiting for you.

The Raised Enlightened Chest is handy early on. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Should you take the Raised Enlightened trait in Starfield?

If The Enlightened’s beliefs resonate with you, the Raised Enlightened trait is already an excellent choice. But that’s not the only reason. One of its top perks is the Settler Poncho, Settler Casualwear, or Settler Comfortwear. They’re not just stylish but also boost your health by ten points when worn, which is handy early.

When weighing it against the Raised Universal trait, if you value the ten-point health boost more than the five percent oxygen recovery boost from the Settlers Casualwear in the Raised Universal Chest, then Raised Enlightened is the way to go.

Basically, it’s a better fit for those with a gung-ho playstyle.

