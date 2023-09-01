Which Starfield religion to choose, based on your character

Starfield is not just filled with various factions, but also different religions you can choose to be part of your character’s backstory. There are three to choose from during character creation: Enlightened, Sanctum Universal, and House Va’ruun.

Depending on which religion you choose, if any, you will get access to unique dialog options, connections, and potentially even items. Each religion is treated quite differently in Starfield by other characters, with House Va’ruun being largely vilified while the Enlightened are generally well-received by all factions.

Considering selecting one religion cancels out the other two religious affiliation options, you might want to know a little bit about each before committing yourself to one faith. If you are looking to pick a religion in Starfield, this is what you will need to know.

All religions in Starfield

There are three in-universe religions in Starfield: The Enlightened, Sanctum Universal, and House Va’ruun. Though you can elect to create an agnostic character without a defined religion, you have the ability to choose one of these upbringings.

The Enlightened are a group of atheists dedicated to bettering life across the colonies, both in the United Colonies and Freestar territory. This group takes a human-first approach instead of worshipping any particular deity.

If you pick the Raised Enlightened trait, you will have immediate access to the organization’s embassy in New Atlantis and the ability to loot an Enlightened-specific chest.

The Sanctum Universal is a relatively new religious group in the Settled Systems. This group believes that god is not only real but that we are able to find the highest power with the use of Grav Jump technology. Similar to the Enlightened, you will gain access to the Universal’s embassy and also an exclusive item chest.

House Va’ruun is a unique religious movement. This group believes in a space serpent that will constrict all non-believers to death in an eventual apocalypse. This devout group of zealots are largely looked down upon, as the group previously launched a crusade against both the UC and Freestar Collective.

If you pick the Serpent’s Embrace trait, Grav Jumping will provide a temporary boost in health and oxygen, which depletes if you don’t use your jump enough.

Which religion should you pick in Starfield?

Each religious group carries its own benefits, so your decision will entirely depend on your personal beliefs and character preferences. I recommend picking up either Raised Enlightened or Raised Universal if you are interested in getting better connections in New Atlantis and access to exclusive items.

I enjoyed rolling Serpent’s Embrace. Though they are often villains you will come into conflict with, I found House Va’ruun to be one of the more unique, non-joinable Starfield factions.

This certainly loses you reputation with some groups, but the few times you run into fellow or past House Va’ruun believers provide interesting dialogues.

