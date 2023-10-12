Starfield players agree on galaxy’s best planet to farm XP

Starfield is full of planets that are dense with fauna and flora, making experience farming relatively easy. And although not all planets in Starfield have as much experience as others, one planet stands head and shoulders above the entire galaxy when it comes to farming mobs and gaining quick levels.

Since the game’s release, players in the Starfield community have noticed that the planet that’s arguably the most rich in raw experience is Celebrai II. One player on the Starfield subreddit posted a video of themselves farming countless alien lifeforms on the planet earlier today, and one simple search for “Celebrai II” on the subreddit will show plenty of other players using the same planet as a practical cheat code for leveling.

Celebrai II is a massive experience farm filled with countless mobs that are all high-level, relatively easy to kill, and don’t put up much of a fight. When I was leveling in Starfield and going for the achievement that requires you to reach level 100, I spent plenty of in-game hours roaming Celebrai II and farming aliens. It’s best to start this XP farm around level 70 as you can truck through the back end of the leveling process in a few hours. To get from level 70 to 80, it took me just over four hours of playtime spent between Celebrai II and Jemison, where I’d occasionally head back to if I needed to restock on ammo or supplies.

There are plenty of types of fauna you’re going to be farming on Celebrai II, but the one that you’ll encounter most often will be the Flocking Roundshell Grazer. These big and crusty eight-legged bugs have massive shells on their backs that they haul around, making them easy to target and land shots on. Plus, they all travel in groups and yield anywhere between 15 and 100 XP each. Taking down a pack or two of these can easily result in hundreds of experience points, and before long, you’ll be racking up the levels.

Chances are, you’ll always be within range of another pack of Flocking Roundshell Grazers, so make sure you use your boost pack to get close to them and take them out before moving on to the next pack. When there are no Grazers nearby, it’s likely because the pack has been hunted down by Lionbears or other invasive species, which you can also kill for quick XP.

We recommend stocking up on ammo for all of your guns, plus bringing a few med packs just in case a stray alien comes in contact with you. But if you bring a decent enough long-range weapon, you can clear out the entirety of Celebrai II without taking too many hits. When farming Celebrai II, we also recommend that you spend any perk points you obtain there on skills in the “Combat” tree, as well as skills that increase your character’s travel ability, such as those that up your stamina and boost pack fuel.

