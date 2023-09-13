Starfield player perfectly recreates one of Earth’s most infamous ships

Starfield players have been flexing their creativity muscles ever since the game was released, with ship builds regularly flooding the Reddit page as fans showcase their creations.

For many, the focus has been on recreating famous spaceships from popular culture, with builds shared including numerous Star Wars ships, the Batwing from Batman, and many more.

One player chose inspiration closer to home, however, and opted to build a spacefaring version of Titanic—and achieved great success.

Utilizing the famous red, black, and white colors, along with the giant yellow chimneys, the result is a near-perfect replica of the infamous ship that sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic over 100 years ago.

Other players were understandably impressed with the creation, with the post receiving over 7,800 upvotes and attracting over 600 comments on Sept. 12—with many people keen for a breakdown of the build so they can create it themselves.

Unfortunately, Starfield doesn’t yet offer the ability to download and share creations, although this may be coming in the future as part of the official creation kit that Bethesda has promised is coming “next year”—which is now only three months away.

Of course, there are questions that need to be asked as to whether you really want to tempt fate by taking the Titanic among the stars as there is a risk that the “unsinkable” ship could suffer a similar fate to what it did on Earth.

Thankfully, I don’t think it’s possible to sink a ship in space, but there are definitely asteroids to avoid that could act as the space version of the iceberg that resulted in the Titanic’s disastrous fate.

Still, if the worst does happen, just remember there is definitely enough room for two people on that door and you don’t need to lose the love of your life for no clear reason.

