Starfield player brings one of Star Wars’ most iconic spaceships to life

"Lock S-foils in attack positions."

Starfield Ship explosion after a dogfight in space with another spaceship looking at the rubble next to a planet.
Image via Bethesda

With Starfield’s advanced ship-building feature, everyone knew it would take just days before players started experimenting. One player recently took it upon themselves to recreate one of the most famous spaceships in the Star Wars franchise.

Anyone who’s watched Star Wars should be familiar with X-Wings. These quick starfighters have been used by the Rebellion in almost every movie. This Starfield player can now fly their own version of the X-Wing.

X-Wing – Custom Build
by u/Fudgiebrown in Starfield

Posted on Sept. 4, this player’s X-Wing is on point. It has the same structure, colors, and overall vibe of the original ship. It truly feels as if the Rebellion is another faction in Starfield with this incredible creation.

I’m not the only one seeing who thinks this X-Wing is a thing of beauty. Many players on Reddit share the same sentiment. “Wow that looks great, good job,” one player said.

Related
Starfield’s growing menu controversy silenced after fans invoke Elden Ring

Since Starfield released in early access on Aug. 3, players have created numerous ships from science fiction franchises. Unsurprisingly, many of them focused on bringing Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon to life. Our favorite one can be found below.

My millennium falcon attempts
by u/krunkstep77 in Starfield

We’re no experts, but we’re sure either of these ships could make the Kessel run in less than 12 parsecs.

This is just the beginning of this fan-made ship surge. The game has only been out for a few days and players will undoubtedly need a lot more resources to create their perfect ships. Stay tuned for more exciting creations.

About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

More Stories by Mateusz Miter