Starfield player channels the Dark Knight to create incredible Batman spaceship

Player creations in Starfield are getting better and better, with Batman now joining the party after a brilliant creation from one player in the community.

We’ve already seen brilliant creations with Starfield’s ship-building mechanics, including some of the most iconic ships from Star Wars and the Normandy from Mass Effect.

Batman is the latest to get in on the Starfield craze after one player expertly crafted a Batwing spaceship that is a near-perfect replica of the one featured in the 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton.

The result is spectacular and the player has promised a guide is coming soon to allow others to copy their creation, which I personally cannot wait for as Gotham’s caped crusader deserves to have an adventure among the stars.

To make the Batwing look even better, the player shared a number of photos with the ship perfectly placed in front of a glowing, white moon — a scene we have seen played out several times in the many, many Batman iterations over the years.

Understandably, the post attracted a vast amount of attention on Reddit as other players flocked to issue their approval for the creation. At the time of writing, the post has received over 3,400 upvotes and 168 comments.

One big issue, however, is that I’m now hungry for even more Batman-inspired content in Starfield. I’m particularly keen on a cape and a Batmobile for on-planet exploration, though I’ll have to wait for the modding community to provide those options.

Hopefully, we’ll see the ability to share and download creations directly in Starfield implemented as soon as possible so that I can have a fleet full of ships inspired by other franchises.

Who knows, maybe we’ll then see a mod that allows us to become Batman on New Atlantis or Neon City. Maybe we’ll even get to hunt down The Joker.

