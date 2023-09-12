Starfield modders have dreams of turning the game into the ultimate Star Wars RPG

We get it. Every time a space-based game launches, Star Wars fans flock to it in droves, but Starfield appears to have the potential to be something special—that is, if modders can make their dreams a reality.

Since Starfield launched last week we have seen plenty of Star Wars-inspired ship builds and even some Empire-themed mods. Now, the modding community is sharing ideas for what they believe could be the ultimate Star Wars RPG, within Starfield.

Many of the best ideas came from Redditor u/Ninjasaid13 who suggested a laundry list of mods that would bring the Star Wars universe into Starfield. These include creating planets like Coruscant, changing Starborn powers and temples into Jedi powers and Jedi Temples, and rewriting the player backgrounds to fit within George Lucas’s universe.

Starfield already has plenty of features that could easily fit inside the Star Wars universe. Of course, the different ships and robots in the game can be redesigned as those you’d find in a galaxy far, far away, but there is much more that could be done to further immerse fans.

We’ve already seen this start to happen with the impressive Storm Trooper mod that changes the UC into the Empire. Going further, the creator of this mod has plans to turn the Fresstar Collective into Rebels, so we’re already halfway there.

As for space combat and flight, modders have already proved capable of creating their own Star Wars universe within a game previously in the extensive space mod X4 Star Wars Interworlds for the game X4: Foundations. Something like this does seem achievable in Starfield should modders choose to go down that avenue, but let’s not understate the effort this would take.

It’s a tall task, but if anyone can pull this off it’s the modding community. While it might not be an expansive RPG experience, Star Wars is still getting its own new open-world adventure next year with Star Wars: Outlaws. This means even if modders don’t completely remake Starfield, Star Wars fans have a big 2024 ahead.

