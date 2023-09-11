Star Wars’ Empire invades New Atlantis with incredible Starfield mod

We’ve seen Star Wars spaceships make their way into Starfield, now it’s time for something different. One modder has been hard at work by making the Empire invade New Atlantis and the United Colonies as a whole.

A modder called kboykboy added a “Galactic Civil War Conversion” mod to Nexus Mods on Sept. 10. The mod, still in development, replaces United Colonies police with Stormtroopers. As a result, you can turn almost half of New Atlantis into the Empire’s law enforcement.

The mod has been also shared on Reddit, and besides praising the idea, players in the comments have one thing on their mind similar to us—how the hell are they so fast? Including early access release, Starfield isn’t even two weeks old, yet modders are already finding ways to introduce their own work.

The author even posted a video of the mod in action. It looks fabulous, though, there’s one thing that’s not right. Stormtroopers in the clip actually seem to be hitting their shots, which is something no Star Wars fan could ever say about their original counterparts.

Either way, it’s incredible to see modders being able to develop these kinds of mods without the Creation Kit, which gives them the creative tools developers had when making the game. Todd Howard himself has announced its arrival in the future, though.

At this rate, Starfield could turn into Star Wars real soon. Besides Stormtroopers flooding the streets of New Atlantis, players have already developed a bunch of fan-made ships from the franchise. It feels like fans showcased Millennium Falcons on social media every day, and they even made X-Wings for the Rebellion’s counteroffensive.

