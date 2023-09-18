Starfield: How to complete the On the Run mission

In Starfield, you can complete missions for different factions to earn a ton of XP, credits, and unique items. Many of these you’ll come across in your travels randomly: one minute you’ll be walking down the street in Akila City, next you’ll be dragged into a bank robbery out of nowhere.

On the Run is one such mission for the Freestar Collective Rangers faction that revolves around finding an encrypted slate with critical information about a stolen ship.

How to complete the On the Run mission in Starfield

The On the Run mission for Freestar Collective Rangers starts after completing the Shadows in Neon quest. You’ll be tasked with tracking Marco Graziani, and Marshall Blake suggests you look for Autumn MacMillan at The Red Mile. Marco is a member of the First, a smuggling group looking to cause trouble in Freestar space.

This mission involves meeting with Autumn’s contact, running the Red Mile to convince Mei, and finally visiting Marco’s ship to retrieve the encrypted slate.

Where to find the Red Mile in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Red Mile is a popular location in Starfield where you can hire crew members, buy unique ship parts, participate in a race, and meet different NPCs for missions. It is located on the Porrima III planet in the Porrima star system. Open your star map and look for the Porrima star system just below Cheyenne.

While orbiting the planet Porrima III in the system, you’ll notice The Red Mile landmark. Land at this location and head inside through the outpost locks to find Autumn MacMillan sitting at the bar.

Talk to Autumn MacMillan

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After entering The Red Mile, take a left from Lon Anderssen’s Ship Services room to find the bar. This is where you’ll find Autumn MacMillan, a member of the Freestar Rangers. She has a contact who knows about Marco and asks you to meet this person. While the conversation with Autumn isn’t exactly charming, you’ll learn more about her behavior as the mission progresses.

Speak to June

June is the contact with the vital information. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow Autumn from the bar to meet her contact, June. She is Autumn’s sister and runs a smuggling business outside the reach of the Freestar Collective. June reveals that Marco’s henchmen stole the ship that attacked the farmers.

She further adds that Marco is a competition in her line of work and asks for your assistance to bring him to justice. June tells you that Mei Devine, the owner of The Red Mile, is the only one who can set up a meeting with Marco.

Speak to Mei

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with Mei Devine and select the “I’m looking for Marco Graziani” dialogue option. She acknowledges knowing Marco and says she can set up a meeting. But there’s a catch; Mei asks you to run in The Red Mile first, after which she will speak to Marco.

The Red Mile is a brutal race that requires you to activate a button and return to the start position by navigating through difficult terrain and enemies. Be prepared beforehand as completing this challenge is an essential part of the mission.

Run the Red Mile

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Running in The Red Mile can be a daunting task, as you’ll encounter several wildlife enemies while exploring the area. Before starting the race, I’d recommend reducing your inventory weight by storing all unnecessary items on your ship, or by giving them to companions. You can also consume various Aid items like Amp and Frostwolf to increase movement speed. Likewise, equip a spacesuit, pack, and helmet to withstand the weather conditions.

After completing The Red Mile, return to Mei, and she’ll set up a meeting with Marco. She informs you that Marco is located on Codos, a moon orbiting Akila. Remember, you can always return to The Red Mile to run again and get different rewards from Mei Devine. Speak to Autumn MacMillan before heading off to this location.

Related How to join the Freestar Collective in Starfield

Where to find Marco in On the Run mission in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marco is located on the Fortuna ship on Codos, one of the moons of Akila in Starfield. Open your star map and navigate to the Cheyenne system. Zoom in to find the Akila planet, and select Codos.

You’ll notice a landmark called Fortuna on Codos—land at this spot with your ship. Marco Graziani is a member of the First, and his ship is heavily guarded by enemy forces. You can enter inside in peace, but engaging these enemies will force all of them to retaliate.

Should you kill Marco or accept the bribe in the On the Run mission in Starfield?

After reaching Codos and boarding the Fortuna, you’ll encounter Marco Graziani who has an encrypted slate. The choices you get while interacting with this NPC revolve around starting a fight or accepting a bribe from Marco. You can make multiple saves to explore these choices. Keep in mind, that the objective here is to acquire the encrypted slate, either through peaceful negotiation or by force.

Kill Marco Outcome

Eliminated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Killing Marco is the easiest choice to make while completing the On the Run mission. Once defeated, collect the encrypted slate from Marco’s body, along with his keycard, weapons, and some credits. Once you attack Marco, the other enemies on the Fortuna ship will become hostile and you’ll have to fight your way out.

Accept Bribe Outcome

Screenshot by Dot Esports Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marco will offer to bribe you with 2,000 credits as a donation to the Freestar Collective. This outcome can be explored by selecting the Negotiation dialogue choice. Make a counter-offer to Marco, and he responds by suggesting to pay a bribe to let this matter rest.

While accepting this bribe doesn’t change much for the mission objectives, it can affect the relationship with your companion. If you are planning to romance Sarah or Sam Coe, I’d suggest not accepting the bribe from Marco.

Give the Encrypted Slate to Alex Shadid

Mission complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the encrypted slate, return to Akila and head over to the Freestar Collective Rangers building. Visit Alex Shadid and hand over the item. You’ll be rewarded with 350 XP and 5,000 credits for completing the On the Run mission.

About the author