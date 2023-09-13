Starfield: How to complete Divided Loyalties companion mission for Andreja

Are you looking to progress your relationship with Andreja to the next level in Starfield? Well, you have eyes and ears, don’t you?

Andreja is one of the four primary companions you meet through the Constellation group, and one of the four romance options available to the player. You will meet Andreja for the first time in the midst of the Into the Unknown mission as part of the main storyline, and will have the option to recruit her.

As your affinity with her improves, you will eventually start the Divided Loyalties mission after several intimate conversations with her, which will provide her closure on some of her past troubles and open the door for a romantic relationship.

How to complete Divided Loyalties

Max out affinity with Andreja

She lights up my world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To even start the Divided Loyalties mission, you will have to maximize your affinity with Andreja. While there’s no readable numeric value to check, this essentially comes down to performing actions and making dialogue choices that she likes. When you reach certain affinity levels, she will ask to talk to you.

Andreja likes the occasional brashness and use of intimidation, provided the person you’re talking to has it coming. She’s a big fan of confidence and justice, but also forgiveness in some scenarios. But she is also protective and considerate of innocents, so she will hate any unnecessary use of cruelty or violence. She does not like when you choose to do things for money, or if you take bribes, but does not mind you stealing things.

Spoilers for Andreja’s story below

As your affinity increases, Andreja will open up more about her past. At first, she will talk about her feelings about being considered an outsider in Constellation. Then, she’ll talk about her background working with smugglers to help out her people.

Finally, she will reveal she was sent by the House of Va’ruun to infiltrate Constellation, before Sarah Morgan and Barrett caught her. Then, she will tell you about an attack years ago where she was forced to abandon two of her smuggler friends to escape, starting Divided Loyalties.

Finding Eren

Aggie’s in Akila City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mission starts with you going to Akila City, and visiting Aggie’s. There, Aggie will chastise Andreja, but tell you that her friend Eren went to Hyla II. Land at Eren’s Camp at Hyla II, follow the blaster fire to the camp, and clear out all the Va’Ruun Zealots. After they’re dealt with, Andreja will discover Eren’s grave, indicating he has been dead for some time.

Head inside his camp and find Eren’s Slate from his desk on the top floor. This will point you toward Andreja’s other friend, Jaeda Huang, who has joined the UC Vanguard and was last seen at The Den.

Talk to Jaeda Huang

Take down the Va’Ruun ships. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At The Den, you can talk to Jaeda’s superior, Rayna Marquez, and attempt to get information out of her via persuasion. If this fails, you can also talk to the bartender at The Den and pay him for the same information.

This will send you to the Groombridge system, where Jaeda is in orbit on her ship. After talking to her, several Va’Ruun ships will appear that you have to destroy. Once they are destroyed, you can board Jaeda’s ship and talk to her. Jaeda will be very upset to see Andreja but will give up the name Tomisar Ka’dic, who was Andreja’s former Va’Ruun handler. After this, a Va’Ruun captain will taunt you all over the intercom, forcing you to go back into your ship to destroy the captain’s ship.

Deal with Tomisar

Andreja confronts Tomisar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After destroying the Va’Ruun captain’s ship, talk to Andreja and she will point you to a derelict spacestation. Head there and dock with the station. Inside, Andreja tells you to stow your weapons and not make any sudden movements, before opening a secret panel and beckoning you to follow.

Inside, the two of you will find Tomisar. Andreja and Tomisar have a very heated conversation, with Andreja accusing him of being the one that sent the Zealots to attack her and her friends all those years ago, citing proof gathered by Eren and Jaeda. Eventually, the choice is yours whether to convince her to kill Tomisar, walk away, or let you kill him for her.

Regardless of your decision, Andreja will want to return to The Lodge after. Once there, go to her room inside and talk to her. This will wrap up the Divided Loyalties quest and give you the choice of becoming romantic partners or best friends with Andreja.

