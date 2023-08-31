All Starfield companions and how to recruit them

Starfield is filled with companions that can accompany you on your journey across the stars. You will meet and recruit these characters throughout various points in the story, though you might want to know when.

Previously seen in the likes of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, companions have returned once again. Bethesda is famous for having a select amount of characters available to join you on your quest, and each Starfield companion has different abilities and skills that can greatly aid you, whether it be on land or in the depths of space. If you are worried about missing out on companions, or just want to know what specialties each companion holds, here’s what you need to know.

All companions and companion locations in Starfield

There are multiple companions that you can add the crew of your ship, or have personally join you on your expeditions across the galaxy. Below are all currently known companions and where you will meet them:

Sarah Morgan

Sarah Morgan is the fearless leader of Constellation | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sarah Morgan is the leader of Constellation and the third member of the space exploration group that you will meet. You will meet Sarah in the Constellation’s main base, the Lodge, so won’t need to worry about missing her. After accepting the quest The Old Neighborhood, you will be able to recruit her to join either your ship’s crew or be your companion.

Barrett

The wise-cracking Barrett will provide plenty of comedic relief | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Barrett is the first member of Constellation that you will meet. The original buyer of the mysterious artifact you acquire on Argos, Barrett will begin your entire journey with Constellation. You won’t be able to recruit him until a later mission however, dubbed Return to Vecteta, where you will rescue the space philosopher from Ecliptic mercenaries. After you rescue Barrett, he is free to join your party at any time.

Sam Coe

This ex-Freestar Ranger is one of the few non-United Colonies companions that you can add as your companion. This space cowboy comes as part of The Empty Nest questline that introduces you to the Freestar Collective planets and Akila City.

Coe is from one of the founding families of Akila City and is an essential character to Starfield’s main plot. Also introduced as part of the main quest, you will meet Sam Coe sooner rather than later.

Vasco

Vasco is the first Constellation member that you will encounter | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Vasco is your sole robot friend and first mandatory companion in Starfield. After Barrett sends you off to meet the other Constellation members, Vasco will be your loyal companion for the foreseeable future. After you deal with several rogue spacers and meet the rest of the Lodge, Vasco will be available to join as either your companion or crew at any point.

Andreja

Andreja is the last Constellation member that can be your companion | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Andreja is yet another member of Constellation that will re-join the space exploration guild later down the line. You will be able to rescue Andreja from spacers on the planet Sumati as part of the Into the Unknown main quest.

Unlike other members of Constellation, Andreja shows extreme caution around the United Colonies and Freestar Collective and can be slow to warm up to you. Given her stealth perks, she is a great addition as your companion if you ever need to take a more tactical approach.

Heller

Heller is an optional addition to your crew | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Heller is a fellow miner that you meet in the first cutscene of Starfield. Along with Lin, Heller survives the attack on Argos by the Crimson Fleet. You will reconnect with the miner in the Return to Vectera quest, where you will also find Barrett and Lin. After reuniting, you have the opportunity to recruit Heller as part of your crew. Heller is one of the new non-Constellation members that can board your ship.

Lin

Lin will be part of your journey from the very first step | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Supervisor Lin is quite literally the first face you will see after loading up a new game in Starfield. Though she starts out as your boss in the Argos mines, you can flip the script and recruit her onto your ship after Return to Vectera.

Much like Heller, you do not have to recruit Lin to your ship or as a companion, but she comes with some serious benefits that makes recruiting the miner well worth it.

All Companion skills in Starfield

Companions have specific skills that can provide passive upgrades to several areas, both while on the ground and in space. Below are all the skills that each party member contains:

Andreja Stealth, Particle Beams, Energy Weapon Systems, Theft Barrett Starship Engineering, Particle Beam Weapon Systems, Robotics, Gastronomy Heller Geology, Outpost Engineering Lin Demolitions, Outpost Management Sarah Morgan Astrodynamics, Lasers, Leadership, Botany Vasco Aneutronic Fusion, Shield Systems, EM Weapon Systems

