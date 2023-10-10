Starfield GalBank location guide

Starfield might be set in the distant future, but humans still need a bank to store their hard-earned cash. GalBank fulfills that function in Starfield and you can find them in most major cities.

GalBank stands for Galactic Banking Consortium. It’s the enterprise responsible for dealing with and managing credits. Starfield players, however, can’t do much when it comes to this financial institution, except visit them in some missions or steal from GalBank ATMs.

There aren’t many GalBank facilities across the Settled Systems, but the ones you can visit offer you missions or are part of a greater chain of missions from a faction. But mostly, they’re an option for the space thieves of Starfield.

All GalBank locations in Starfield

The only bank option in the Settled Systems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of three GalBank facilities. Each place has its own aesthetic depending on the city, but most of them don’t offer more than a mission. Two of them can be visited through a mission, while one doesn’t even have any personnel in the bank.

GalBank has some ATMs in New Atlantis, while the place in Neon is all ATMs. You can’t create a GalBlank account anywhere or store your credits—all you can do is steal from the ATMs. The amount of credits will vary, but it won’t be much more than 1,000 credits.

Here are all the GalBank locations in Starfield:

Akila City – Akila: Once you enter the city, it’s on the right side of the street. You won’t be able to miss it as you will be caught in a bank robbery the first time you visit the city.

Once you enter the city, it’s on the right side of the street. You won’t be able to miss it as you will be caught in a bank robbery the first time you visit the city. Neon – Volii Alpha: GalBank is in Neon Core. Turn right as you leave the elevator. You’ll see GalBank on the left of the bridge.

GalBank is in Neon Core. Turn right as you leave the elevator. You’ll see GalBank on the left of the bridge. New Atlantis – Jemison: Take the NAT train to the Commercial District. Just go forward, you’ll find GalBank next to the Outland store.

GalBank missions in Starfield

As green as a mountain of credits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Due in Full” mission

The first GalBank you can visit is the one in New Atlantis. There you can talk with Landry Hollifield—he’s the one on the left sitting behind the desk—to get the “Due in Full” mission.

He’ll give some debt collecting jobs from people who scammed GalBank and fleed the system. There are four jobs in total. Each person will be hiding on a distant planet, and then you’ll have to talk or fight to get what is owed to Gal Bank, return to Hollifield, and get your reward.

It’s a good mission for early-game as you can get more than 10,000 credits after you are done with the four jobs.

“The Empty Nest” mission

After you meet Sam Coe during the Constellation, you’ll be tasked with getting some coordination from Sam’s father to visit through “The Empty Nest” mission. You’ll need to head to Akila City in the Cheyenne system.

Once you land and reach the main gate, the guard will tell you the city is dealing with a bank heist. The police will have GalBank surrounded and you’ll have to deal with the situation.

“Breaking the Bank” mission

The “Breaking the Bank” is one of the Crimsom Fleet missions. You can only get this mission after completing four other missions as an undercover agent of the UC trying to take down the space pirate’s organization.

You need to get GalBank credentials from one of the passengers of the Siren of the Stars ship to later use it to access the GalBank archives. You’ll need to be careful from the moment you step into the ship until you leave the party.

You’ll meet a former Crimson Fleet pirate as the captain of the ship who will help you on your mission, infiltrate a corporate event, uncover a scheme against GalBank, negotiate and convince the schemers, and visit the inside of the GalBank building in New Atlantis.

It’s a fun mission with a lot of options on how to complete it. You can get points with UC and follow a more diplomatic path or just go guns blazing against the guards and forcibly take what you want.

We won’t explain how to complete this mission here, but you can check the full walkthrough in our Breaking the Bank mission guide.

