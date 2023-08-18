Starfield fans have already sketched out a leave form to try and skip work on launch day

Starfield’s release is nearly upon us and gamers from all over the world, myself included, would love to skip work on Sept. 6 and play it.

Fortunately, playing video games is an essential part of my job and I’m sure my bosses will understand that I need to play Starfield as fast as possible. But I know that a lot of gamers out there aren’t so lucky. If you want to skip work and get ahead of the curve when the game comes out, this leave form made by the Starfield community might just do the trick for you.

For those of you who need a September 6 version. I gotchu. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Wf9NhdZecc — Starfield Beyond | News, Discussions & more! 🚀 (@starfieldbeyond) August 17, 2023

Now that you have this leave form in your hands, there are numerous ways you can fill it out and hand it to your bosses. If your workplace is digital, you’ll want to save the leave form as PDF and fill it with software like Adobe Acrobat or Foxit Reader and email the document to HR.

If you work in a traditional office, you can print the leave form and fill in your name with a pen and hand it directly to your manager.

Starfield is perhaps the most anticipated AAA release of 2023. Bethesda has been developing it for years and has a great track record when it comes to open-world RPGs. The game will first be available on Sept. 1 only for those who buy the Constellation Edition or the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade on the Xbox store.

If you bought the Standard Edition or are planning to play Starfield via Xbox Game Pass, you’ll have to wait until Sept. 6 to start playing.

