Starfield Delivering Devils: Should you pay Percival’s debt or kill Space Leader?

In the Delivering Devils quest in Starfield, you’re presented with a dilemma. Percival has a debt with the Trade Authority on Mars. You have a few options to help him out: pay off his debt, hack the terminal to reduce the amount he owes, or confront the space leader in the Abandoned Mines.

The real challenge? Deciding which route to pursue and understanding its implications.

How does settling Percival’s debt in Starfield affect the game?

By choosing to settle Percival’s debt, you’re ensuring he starts with a clean slate in Starfield. The Trade Authority on Mars will no longer have any financial issues with him, and all past grievances will be forgotten.

After you’ve taken care of this, your next step would be to have a chat with Lou, the local bartender. Start a conversation with him, answer a few of his inquiries, and he’ll provide you with valuable information: Percival’s location in the Abandoned Mines.

You can settle the debt at the Trade Authority on Mars. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How does changing Percival’s debt in Starfield affect the game?

Modifying Percival’s debt involves a bit of tech-savviness. To do this, you’ll need to locate a computer terminal. It’s tucked away in a secured room at the Broken Eagle, specifically at the end of a stairwell behind the door located behind the bar. To access it, you’ll need a Digipick.

While you have the freedom to adjust the debt from 10,000 credits down to a single credit, it’s wise to be cautious. Setting it below 1,000 credits might raise eyebrows and come off as overly suspicious.

The computer terminal will allow you to change his debt. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After making the adjustment, head back to the Trade Authority to settle the debt. With that out of the way, you can then engage with Lou, as mentioned earlier, to discover Percival’s location in the Abandoned Mines.

How does killing the Space Leader in Starfield affect the game?

If paying off someone else’s debt, regardless of the amount, doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, you can simply head down to the Abandoned Mines, kill the Space Leader running the show, and help Percival to finish his research and clear his debt with the Trade Authority.

The Space Vulture is the Spade Leader you’ll need to kill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Should you pay Percival’s debt or kill Space Leader in Starfield?

In the end, the path you choose is up to you. But no matter what you choose, confronting and defeating all foes in the Abandoned Mines, including the Spacer Leader, is inevitable. Choosing this approach could spare you some credits.

If you lean towards settling the debt, consider adjusting the amount beforehand. This not only lightens your financial burden but also leads to valuable loot in the terminal’s room, provided you can unlock it.

