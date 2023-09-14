How to complete Delivering Devils in Starfield

Delivering Devils is the third main quest in the UC Vanguard storyline in Starfield. The mission is the follow-up to the Grunt Work quest, where you fought the terrifying Terromorph on Tau Ceti II and met with Hadrian Sanon. Sanon is a former xenobiologist who asks you to find Dr. Percival Walker and bring him the sample of the Terromorph corpse to him for further analysis.

First things first, you need to track down Walker. Hadrian tells you that he is on Cydonia, but it is unclear exactly where he is hiding out. The only lead that you have is that he was working for the Trade Authority, and so that is where you will need to go first.

With this in mind, let’s go through exactly what you need to complete the Delivering Devils mission in Starfield.

Head to the Trade Authority on Cydonia

Your first stop is the Trade Authority on Cydonia where you will need to ask Oktai Embayar about Percival. The Trade Authority is in the central hub area when you first enter Cydonia. Just keep walking as you enter the underground city and you will find it on the right.

Your first stop is the Trade Authority on Cydonia. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Talk to Oktai Embaya

The person you need to talk to when you get to the Trade Authority is Oktai Embaya, who can be found just around the corner if you turn right when you approach the main desk. Talk to him and he will tell you that whilst he doesn’t know where he is, Percival does owe a substantial debt to the Trade Authority. He doesn’t have much more information for you, but you do get an idea of who to go to next.

Have a chat with Oktai Embaya. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Go to the Sixth Circle Bar

Once you have spoken with Oktai, head down to the Sixth Circle bar where you will find a group of miners and Lou the bartender. These guys are the only ones who truly know where you can find Percival, but—as is to be expected—this information isn’t going to come for free.

You will find the Sixth Circle Bar on the lower level of Cydonia. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Speak with Lou

Approach Lou and start talking to him. He will be wary at first, so you need to prove yourself as a trustworthy member of the Vanguard. Select the dialogue options referring to your position as a UC Vanguard member and Lou will then ask you two questions to prove your legitimacy. Don’t worry, these are pretty simple, and both questions are multiple choice, but we will give you the answers just to be sure that you don’t fail the dialogue.

Question 1: What is the Vanguard Motto? The answer to this is “Above and Beyond”, but I had Sarah Morgan as my companion at the time and she has a special dialogue choice that allows her to answer for you. She doesn’t answer the question exactly, but what she says is enough to convince Lou.

Question 2: What grade did you get in your Entrance Exam? You will be given a choice of A, B, C, D or The Vanguard isn’t graded like that. If you remember anything about what you had to do to earn your spot as a member of the Vanguard, then you will know that there is no exam with specific letter grades involved, and so the answer is The Vanguard Entrance isn’t graded like that.

Lou has the info that you need…for a price. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have answered these questions correctly, Lou will tell you about the issues that Percival has been having with the Trade Authority, including the rather large debt that he has amassed. The only way that you will get Lou to tell you about Percival’s whereabouts is by settling said debt.

How To Deal With Percival’s Debt in Starfield

There are three different ways that you can go about getting rid of Percival’s debt. The first is by immediately paying it off, arguably the worst option. You can do this as soon as you start speaking to Oktai Enbayar, or by returning to him after you have learned more about the debt from Lou in the Sixth Circle.

The second is lowering or wiping the debt entirely via a computer, and the third is to kill the leader of the Spacers–a group of bandits hiding out in the nearby Abandoned Mines–and fetch some minerals. Let’s take a look at these options in a little more detail.

Paying The Debt Yourself

Percival’s debt is not a small amount, with it totaling a pretty significant 21,867 credits. That is a lot of money to hand over just to get Percival’s location. Plus, who really wants to pay off the outstanding debt of a guy you don’t even know?

Unfortunately, this is the choice that I made during my play-through of the Delivering Devils mission. I didn’t even make it to the Sixth Circle bar. Instead, I immediately opted to pay off Percival’s debt as soon as I started talking to Oktai. Why, you might ask? It’s simple: I’m impatient. I didn’t want to wait to see what the alternate options were.

Thankfully, there are indeed alternate options, so don’t be like me. Allow my suffering to help you avoid emptying your wallet for this random stranger. That being said, if you are just as impatient as I am (and you have the credits to spare), all you need to do is head to the Sixth Circle and tell Lou that you have already paid off the debt for Percival.

Lowering or Wiping the Debt

There is also a way to lower the debt or wipe it to a single credit, which is definitely preferable to giving up over 21,000 of your hard-earned credits (even if it does mean still paying something out of your own pocket). To do this, you will need to access the Cydonia server room. To get there, head to the Broken Spear bar. It is close to the Trade Authority area in the central hub. From the main entrance, it will be the first turn on the right. Look for the rather loud and gaudy electronic sign above the door.

Once inside the Broken Spear, go behind the bar and you will see a doorway straight ahead of you. Follow the corridor until you reach a door that has an advanced lock. You will need to have ranked up your lock-picking skill in order to open the lock, as well as have at least one digipick on your person.

Make sure you have ranked up your lockpicking if you want to go this route. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pick the lock and interact with the computer that you will see directly ahead of you as you go through the door. Navigate down to the tab with Percival’s name and you will have the option to override his account and change the credits owed to the Trade Authority.

You can change the debt in a few different ways, from taking off a few thousand credits to twenty thousand credits. The most you can reduce his debt to is 1 credit, but it is probably better to leave at least something to pay off to play it safe and avoid suspicion. There is also a chance of getting caught by Cydonia security with this option though, so caution is recommended.

Hacking noises. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have made your choice as to how much you want to deduct from the debt, return to Oktai at the Trade Authority and pay it off. After this, make your way back to Lou and he will tell you where to find Percival.

Killing the Spacer Leader and Finding Hematite

After speaking to Lou at the bar the first time, you will be approached by a man named Cambridge Cooper, who will offer another way to wipe away the debt. Cambridge will ask you to clear out the Spacers and their leader from the Abandoned Mine area and find some rare minerals.

Cambridge has a better offer for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

No matter what you choose to do, you will need to fight your way through the Spacers in the mines anyway, so it makes sense to opt for this choice as you will also receive an extra reward. This reward is the Pick-Me-Up recipe, which will allow you to craft an Aid item (it needs two Aqueous Hematite, one Metabolic Agent, and one Membrane to make) that will grant you an extra 50 points in carry capacity for 15 minutes. It is a very handy item, so we would definitely suggest that you go down this route.

Once in the mines, look for the Spacer Leader as they are the one that you need to kill specifically. You will have to make your way through their Spacer friends to do so, but the mission isn’t too high of a level, so you shouldn’t have any problems so long as you have plenty of ammo and good weapons to hand.

You will also need to mine any Hematite that you come across with your laser cutter, as this is the mineral that Cambridge is after. There is a lot of it scattered around the mines, so don’t worry about not being able to find any. Remember to use your trusty scanner if you are struggling to locate it.

There will be a small lab in the mines where Cambridge was conducting his experiments. When you find it, use the communications device on the wall. This will put you through to Cambridge directly, who will instruct you to put your Hematite samples into a specific machine. Once done, you will be able to take the Pick-Me-Up drug as well as the employee exit key found on the research machine, which can be used to access the nearby elevator. Head into the elevator and go back to Cambridge. He will give you the information needed to make the Pick-Me-Up drug, which you can then use to convince Oktai at the Trade Authority to get rid of the debt.

All you need to do then is head back to the Trade Authority and sell the Pick-Me-Up drug to Oktai. With the debt removed, Lou will now tell you that Percival is hiding out in the old Red Devils HQ.

Finding Percival in Starfield

With the debt wiped out, you’ll now need to head into the Abandoned Mines with Percival’s location, where you will be fighting those Spacers that we talked about earlier. Follow the map marker to get to the mines in west Cydonia. If you helped Cambridge with his mission, you can fast-travel to the entrance.

Keep pressing forward into the mines until you reach some tunnels. Continue through the tunnels, and you will eventually reach the Red Devils HQ. Percival will be sitting on the steps outside the headquarters.

Finally found him. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Heading Back to Cydonia

You will have a conversation with Percival about the Terromorph situation and your experience with Hadrian, leading him to agree to accompany you back to Cydonia. Go back to the Sixth Circle and you will see Hadrian waiting outside. Follow her into the back room of the bar with Percival, where you will have one last chat. When this dialogue is complete, you will have finished the Delivering Devils mission.

So there you have everything that you need to know when it comes to completing the Delivering Devils mission in Starfield. As mentioned, we would suggest opting for helping out Cambridge so that you get the Pick-Me-Up drug out of it without having to pay from your own pocket. Don’t make the same mistake I did and give up 21,867 of your credits for this. I can confirm that Percival isn’t even that grateful if you do. Just don’t do it.

If you can, go with the choice to help out Cambridge in the Delivering Devils mission in Starfield to get the best possible outcome for your wallet along with an extra Aid item to boost your carry capacity.

About the author