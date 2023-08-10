Starfield community agree Bethesda is right for avoiding multiplayer trap others fall into

Your journey among the stars will be alone.

Starfield’s community is delighted that Bethesda is making the game single-player only, completely avoiding the multiplayer trap other titles fall into.

Bethesda’s highly-anticipated sci-fi game is due to launch as an Xbox exclusive on Sep. 6, marking the first time in over two decades that Bethesda has introduced a new IP alongside the likes of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

Bethesda fans have been waiting years for Starfield‘s release and, while other games often fall into the multiplayer trap and stretch themselves to provide some multiplayer offerings, Starfield has steered clear entirely.

That decision has received rousing approval from the community, with a post on Reddit praising the decision garnering over 1,400 upvotes and attracting almost 450 comments.

Other players agreed with the post, particularly as Starfield has been built as a single-player universe, and injecting multiplayer aspects into a game where they are not needed or welcomed has led to problems in the past.

Bethesda has encountered those sorts of issues in the past with Fallout 76, with a release that was littered with bugs and an online campaign that didn’t fit the Fallout franchise well, although Elder Scrolls Online has enjoyed success.

Multiplayer also comes hand-in-hand with connectivity issues, disconnects, and servers being down, which is a major sticking point for games that require constant internet connection, like Diablo 4.

While Bethesda isn’t bringing multiplayer to Starfield at launch, it doesn’t mean there will be no multiplayer features in the future, which mods could add, though the key thing is that they will always be optional.

