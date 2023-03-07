Starfield multiplayer: Does it have Crossplay, Co-Op or PVP?

Starfield is a science fiction RPG from Bethesda Game Studios set to release sometime in 2023. The studio behind the beloved Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, Starfield will be the first original IP to come out of Bethesda in over two decades.

Starfield has seen minimal exposure to the public, with only short gameplay showcases being gradually released over the title’s long development process. Like other Bethesda titles, Starfield will be an open-world RPG with focuses on customization, combat, resources, and other such elements.

The sheer size and scope of Starfield will likely make it Bethesda’s largest game ever released. Given the relatively few details we still have on Starfield, many future players still have tons of questions about the game, namely its multiplayer elements. Starfield is still under development and will likely see several major updates post-launch, but this is everything we currently know about the RPG’s possible multiplayer modes.

Does Starfield have Co-op or PvP multiplayer?

Currently, Starfield is not projected to have any form of multiplayer, whether it be cooperative or player-versus-player multiplayer. In a 2020 interview with Brighton Digital, Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard stated that Starfield is a completely single-player experience.

Though Bethesda is primarily known for single-player games, such as The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Fallout 3, and other such titles, the game studio has made several forays into the multiplayer sphere. Fallout 76 released in 2018 as a multiplayer offshoot of the beloved post-apocalyptical game series. The Elder Scrolls Online is Bethesda’s longest-running and still widely-played live service game, with new content for the game rolled out regularly.

For now, it appears that Starfield will strictly remain a solo game, with players experiencing the plot and world alone. Multiplayer for Starfield is not entirely out of the question for the future, however. Modders for originally single-player games such as Elden Ring created co-op modes shortly after the game’s release, and Bethesda’s games are known for their modding communities.