Starfield is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass and is releasing five days earlier for those who bought the Premium Edition, but Game Pass members won’t have the same privilege unless they upgrade their game version.

After years in the making, Bethesda’s new franchise will be available worldwide on Sept. 6 for players to explore countless planets, build their own ships, and live the full Bethesda experience in Starfield.

Those who wish to play it earlier can embark on the journey on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1 depending on your time zone, with the Starfield Premium edition. But since the game is included on Game Pass, many subscribers hope they can get early access as well.

Can you get Starfield early access on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, you can’t get Starfield early access on Xbox Game Pass unless you upgrade to the Premium Edition. Xbox Game Pass members will have to wait for the global release on Sept. 6.

The Game Pass version includes only the base game regardless if you subscribed for the regular or Ultimate Game Pass.

Starfield will release at the same time regardless of the region you are in, so no one will get a headstart because of where they live. You can check the exact time Starfield will launch according to your region here and follow the countdown by the seconds.

How to get Starfield early access with Xbox Game Pass?

You can still get the Starfield early access plus other goodies if you have Xbox Game Pass. You can buy the Premium Edition Upgrade for $35. Xbox Game Pass members get 10% off on the upgrade.

All you need to do is head to the Game Pass tab and pre-order the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade. Here’s everything the Premium Edition Upgrade bundle includes:

Base Game.

Five-day early access.

Old Mars Skin Pack. Laser Cutter. Deep Mining Helmet. Depp Mining Pack.

Shattered Space Story Expansion.

Constellation Skin Pack. Equinox Laser Rifle. Spacesuit. Helmet. Boost Pack.

Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack.

The Old Mars Skin Pack is already available with the base game and the DLC won’t be launched with the game release. Not sure if five days of early access is worth $35, but you’ll also get other cosmetic items with the Constellation Skin Pack.

