Starfield Chunks location guide

Chunks is the largest fast-food franchise of the Settled Systems, with a store located in all the major cities and tourist locations. The cubic-flavored bites can also be found in homes and abandoned places in Starfield.

Although it’s a huge brand in Starfield, the stores don’t get much attention when it comes to gameplay and missions. There’s only one mission involving the company, and it’s not a memorable one.

If you are looking for the nearest Chunks, we’ve gathered all the Chunks locations in this guide.

All Chunks store locations in Starfield

Paradiso offers a gourmet version of Chunks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find six Chunks stores across the Settled System. They all offer the same options of chunks while the appearance of the store changes with the city’s theme. Here are all Chunks locations in Starfield:

Akila City – Akila: Once you enter the city, go up the stairs by the left near the Coe statue. The Chunks store is on the left side of the stairs.

Once you enter the city, go up the stairs by the left near the Coe statue. The Chunks store is on the left side of the stairs. Neon – Volii Alpha: There are two Chunks stores in Neon, one in the Ebbside and the other in the Underbelly.

There are two Chunks stores in Neon, one in the Ebbside and the other in the Underbelly. New Atlantis – Jemison: Take the NAT train to the Residential District. You can see the Chunks store as you leave the train across the patio.

Take the NAT train to the Residential District. You can see the Chunks store as you leave the train across the patio. New Homestead – Titan: Enter the colony, go downstairs and enter Homestead. The Chunks store is on the right by the entrance.

Enter the colony, go downstairs and enter Homestead. The Chunks store is on the right by the entrance. Paradiso – Poriima 2: Go down the ramp as you land and go straight ahead. You’ll see the Chunks store after the Enhance! facility.

How to get Chunks for free

Chunks are just waiting for you to grab them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you explore the abandoned stations and labs left behind by humanity or that are now occupied by pirates, you can find packaged Chunks to loot. They are normally just lying around on tables, in lockers, in fridges, or in cafeterias. But you can find them in unexpected places as well.

Most Chunks flavors cost 102 credits, but there are some exceptions. Chunks Cola and Chunks Choco are priced at 73 credits. The most expensive Chunks is the wine flavored, costing 259 credits.

They are one of the elements Bethesda uses to create a narrative for abandoned places. I once found them with a couple of ammo boxes next to a riffle in a sniper area. This clearly indicates that the person was stationed on guard duty there. But the corpses on the station proved they weren’t successful, unfortunately.

The places you find items in Starfield tell a story of the people who used to live there—in what conditions they worked, how they slept, what they ate—and Chunks were normally part of their diet.

“Echoes of the Past” is a great mission that exemplifies this concept. Aside from the objective Delgado has in mind, you’re able to see the conditions of how the inmates used to live their lives in The Lock and understand what led to the creation of the Crimson Fleet.

Bethesda games are known for this type of exploration narrative since all of the franchises deal with places affected by time in some capacity.

Chunks mission “Special Sauce”

The only employee who truly loves Chunks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you visit New Homestead on Titan, one of Saturn’s seven moons, you’ll hear from one of the NPCs that the Chunks store there doesn’t have the Special Sauce—hence the name of the mission.

Head to the Chunks store and speak with Luthor Atlanta, the attendant. He’ll tell you how Chunks won’t send them any stock and he would need to go to a different branch to get the sauce. Of course, you volunteer to go in his place.

One of the Chunks stores will have the Special Sauce. Just talk to the employee of the directed store and deliver the Special Sauce back to Luthor in Homestead. It’s as simple as that. You’ll receive a Packaged Chunks Beef, some credits, and 75 XP.

Related All Starfield faction missions

“Special Sauce” is the only mission we encountered that involves the space fast-food franchise Chunks. It’s not the best side mission but it was worth mentioning in this guide.

About the author