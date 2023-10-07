Starfield Enhance! location guide

Character creation is a key aspect of Starfield, but if you wish to change your character’s appearance, you can do so by heading to an Enhance! facility. There are a couple of stores to choose from across the Settled Systems.

You might want to update your character’s appearance to match your campaign progress, like myself. I wanted to add some scars to my character to reflect their adventures, and also added the Coe surname, since they married Sam Coe.

Or maybe you simply got tired of how you look? Whatever the reason, Enhance! can help you change every aspect of your character except for your background and traits.

Enhance! location in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of five Enhance! facilities. Each store offers the same service—to change your appearance—but the stores’ visuals differ to match their city’s aesthetic. Here are all the Enhance! locations in Starfield:

Akila City – Akila: Once you enter the city, go up the stairs by the left near the Coe statue. The Enhance! store is next to the Coe Herritage Museum.

Once you enter the city, go up the stairs by the left near the Coe statue. The Enhance! store is next to the Coe Herritage Museum. Cydonia – Mars: Up the stairs just beyond the bar, and to the left.

Up the stairs just beyond the bar, and to the left. Neon – Volii Alpha: The Enhance! facility is in Neon Core. Turn right as you leave the elevator. It’s next to the Volii Hotel.

The Enhance! facility is in Neon Core. Turn right as you leave the elevator. It’s next to the Volii Hotel. New Atlantis – Jemison: Take the NAT train to the Commercial District. The Enhance! store is next to the Infinity LTD building on the left side of the sidewalk.

Take the NAT train to the Commercial District. The Enhance! store is next to the Infinity LTD building on the left side of the sidewalk. Paradiso – Poriima 2: Go down the ramp as you land and go straight ahead. You’ll see the Enhance! store in a corner before you see the Paradiso resort’s entrance.

Related The rarest spacesuits in Starfield

You won’t see any different customization options between Enhance! outlets. All stores are effectively the same and charge the same price for changing your character’s appearance. Paradiso, however, offers a discount for two Enhance! appointments. Instead of charging 1,000 credits, you can pay 700.

Enhance! mission “Beautiful Secrets”

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Enhance! store you’ll ever visit is the one located in New Atlantis. When you talk to Warner—the person at the front desk—you can unlock the “Beautiful Secrets” mission. It’s a simple and short mission that involves Enhance!.

It isn’t exactly a memorable mission, but it’s worth mentioning in this guide. You’ll only need to search for a data slate containing patient information that he left somewhere in New Atlantis. There are three possible locations: The TerraBrew Coffeeshop, Whetstone, and the Valberg building.

Related All Starfield faction missions

Where is the Beautiful Secrets data slate in Starfield?

The Beautiful Secrets data slate will always be on a table in Whetstone. Just enter the restaurant and head to the table on the left at the back. You won’t be able to see any of the patient’s information, as that would be illegal, so all you can do is return it to Warner.

Once you do, he will thank you and reward you with 1,300 credits, and you’ll receive 100 XP for completing the mission.

About the author