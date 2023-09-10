Starfield: All SSNN Sloop survey quiz answers

The Settled Systems News Network is the premier destination for information in Starfield. These journalists are always looking out for a scoop wherever they can find it. During travels across the reaches of space, you may come across the SSNN Sloop, a survey ship with reporters eager to ask hard-hitting questions. This trivia-style questionnaire has a bunch of rewards at stake, so you can either brush up on your Starfield knowledge or we can give you the answer sheet.

One thing that makes the intergalactic survey difficult is that, like any surprise pop quiz, the Sloop appears at random intervals during your adventure, somewhat like the Adoring Fan but a lot rarer. Being interviewed under pressure is a difficult task, but rejecting their offer will squander this elusive encounter.

Failing to give sufficient answers is hardly an option if you’re low on supplies, though it does provide some fun dialogue if you’re inclined. Luckily, Dot Esports has plenty of experience conducting interviews and we are here to help you get ready for the journalists.

Here’s all the answers you need to know to appease the press:

Question Answer When did the Colony War end? 2311 What type of sport is played in the CEC? Starship combat Coe’s Day is a celebration held in which city founded by Solomon Coe? Akila The term ‘spacer’ refers to which of the following? A person born in space Neuroamps were created by what company? Ryujin The Red Mile Obstacle Course takes place on what star system? Porrima What year was the Treaty of Narion signed? 2216 What does ‘Sanctum Universum’ mean in Latin? Holy Universe These questions come up in a random order, so make sure to read through the answers carefully.

If you get at least half of the questions right, the journalist will ask a couple of open-ended personal questions. These final few choices are entirely up to you, though they’re more of a formality as they don’t affect the story.

If you want more credits without question, make sure to visit the SSNN offices in New Atlantis on Jamison, where you can report your adventures without any hassle. And if you want great journalism on Starfield, you know where to find us.

