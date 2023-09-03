Starfield A Light in the Darkness: Should you talk to Nadia Muffaz?

A Light in the Darkness is a quest in Starfield that lets you act as a primary source for your various exploits across the settled systems. If you choose to, you can speak with reporter Nadia Muffaz about your various adventures for compensation in both credits and experience.

The Settled Systems News Network is the leading news source for every planet in Starfield. While you may hear the news station occasionally mention your quests in passing, you can set the record straight by speaking to Nadia Muffaz directly. Should you want to act as a source for Muffaz in exchange for credits, you can continue the questline with the Primary Source missions.

If you are unsure of how to complete A Light in the Darkness, or if you should even speak with Nadia Muffaz, here is everything that you need to know.

How to complete A Light in the Darkness in Starfield

You will receive the A Light in the Darkness quest after being approached by Tommy Bitlow at the New Atlantis Space Port on Jemison. Tommy will urge you to speak with SSNN reporter Nadia Muffaz regarding the Crimson Fleet’s attack on Vectera, the contents of your first quest.

SSNN can be found on the upper deck of the Commercial District in New Atlantis | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To talk with Nadia, you will need to take the NAT to the Commercial District. It won’t be hard to spot the SSNN head office, as it is one of the largest buildings in New Atlantis, but, for reference, it is right beside the TerraBrew Coffee. Take the ramp next to it, and you should see Nadia Muffaz sitting at a desk inside the front office.

Once you engage in conversation with Nadia, you can report the events of the Crimson Fleet attacks. If you decide to divulge the events on the Argos mine to Nadia, she will suggest you return to her with any further stories you collect. You can actually return to Nadia after completing most faction questlines to talk more about your adventures across Starfield, for compensation, of course.

Should you talk to Nadia Muffaz in Starfield

I highly recommend that you speak with Nadia Muffaz and report your adventures to SSNN. This a quick way to earn plenty of credits and experience to help you level up. From what I have seen so far, there is no negative consequence to reporting your exploits to Nadia.

If you foster a good relationship with Nadia, you can later go on the Primary Source quest chain for the reporter, where you interview various subjects selected by Nadia. If you are looking for more quests around New Atlantis or simply more ways to make quick credits, Nadia is a great NPC to speak with.

About the author