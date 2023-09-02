Should you recruit the Adoring Fan in Starfield?

Early access to Starfield is finally available after years of anticipation. The game launches on Sept. 6, but fans who dished out a little extra for the Premium Edition can start playing as early as Aug. 31. This is a Bethesda game through and through, so the extra time is a godsend.

One thing that isn’t so much of a godsend is the Adoring Fan. In Starfield, Bethesda went further than normal in the character creation menu by allowing players to pick traits that cause unique interactions and events. For example, one trait lets you choose to make your character own a home in a major city. Another—the Hero Worshipped trait—causes an “Adoring Fan” to seek you out. If you know, you know.

Who is the Adoring Fan?

If you had to Google whether or not you want to recruit the Adoring Fan, I can tell you now that you probably don’t want to—but let me try to change your mind. The Adoring Fan isn’t new to Bethesda universes: He has been around since 2006, when Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion released, often considered one of the greatest games of all time.

In Oblivion, he served as a sort of punishment for your pride. After completing every arena battle in Oblivion, the Adoring Fan would seek you out, coining all sorts of flattery and starstruck murmurings. Players’ first reactions were always, “Awesome! I get a fan as a well earned reward—this is so cool!” But that opinion lasted for about five minutes.

You see, the Adoring Fan is notoriously annoying. He simply never shuts up and never has anything meaningful to say. Just an hour after recruiting him, you’ll never want to hear praise again.

Now, this absolute menace to society is back in Starfield, and he is just as annoying as ever. In fact, he not only looks extremely similar to the Oblivion character—he even has the same voice actor. Craig Sechler did an amazing job of making this character’s voice sound like nails on a chalkboard in Oblivion, and he has done it again in Starfield. Kudos.

It’s really you! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Should you recruit the Adoring Fan?

Technically speaking, there isn’t really a reason to get this trait. The Adoring Fan contributes almost nothing as a companion. He does have good carrying capacity so you can use him as a pack mule if you’d like, but that alone doesn’t justify using a trait to earn his company.

The only reason you really should recruit him is if you want the universe’s most annoying man on your ship waiting to shower you with sickening praise every time you come aboard. Who wouldn’t want that?

Related The Starfield Traits to take during character creation

In all seriousness, this character is an easter egg and a reference to one of Bethesda’s most infamous NPCs of all time. Personally, I cheered aloud when I saw this trait in the character creation menu and selected it immediately.

If there isn’t an element of nostalgia for you, you may not be inclined to recruit the Adoring Fan. I’d still recommend doing so, as you’ll get a great laugh out of it, and if he really gets too annoying you can always send him off to an outpost (or find a more… permanent solution).

About the author