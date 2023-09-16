Starfield: All Shipyard Locations

Space travel is the essence of Starfield, and with the Frontier, you’ll be able to take to the stars for the first time. This starting ship is capable of taking you through all of the star systems in the game, but as you travel to farther systems, you will probably need to upgrade your ship.

This is where shipyards come in. These upgrade stations allow you to enhance your ship or just buy a better class of vessel if need be.

There are plenty of shipyards belonging to different corporations spread out across all the star systems, and each provides a myriad of benefits and parts—some of which can only be found in one place.

All Ship Manufacturers in Starfield

There are a total of 19 different ship manufacturers in Starfield, each specializing in different aspects of a spacefaring vessel. Every shipyard in the game is owned by one of these manufacturers, with each specializing in a particular part.

Amun Dunn: Reactors

Reactors Ballistic Solutions Inc: Ballistic Weapons, Fuel Tanks

Ballistic Weapons, Fuel Tanks Deimos: Ballistic Weapons, Starships

Ballistic Weapons, Starships Deep Core: Cargo Holds, Grav Drives

Cargo Holds, Grav Drives Dogstar: Cargo Holds, Reactors

Cargo Holds, Reactors Horizon Defense: Ballistic Weapons, Energy Weapons

Ballistic Weapons, Energy Weapons HopeTech: Structural Ship Parts

Structural Ship Parts Light Scythe: Energy Weapons

Energy Weapons Nautilus: Fuel Tanks, Shields

Fuel Tanks, Shields Nova Galactic: Grav Drives, Landing Gear

Grav Drives, Landing Gear Panoptes: Engines

Engines Protectorate Systems: Cargo Holds

Cargo Holds Reladyne: Engines, Grav Drives

Engines, Grav Drives Sextant Shield Systems: Shielded Cargo

Shielded Cargo Shinigami: Energy Weapons

Energy Weapons Slayton Aerospace: Grav Drives

Grav Drives Stroud Eklund: Luxury Ships

Luxury Ships Taiyo Astroneering: Cockpits, Landing Gear

Cockpits, Landing Gear Xiang: Reactors

Each manufacturer provides their services across several shipyards. These shipyards can be classified as either the Ship Service buildings on the ground level or Staryards that float in space. Depending on your proximity to these shipyards, you can either choose to land and upgrade your ship or make a quick pit stop in space to get what you need.

All Staryards in Starfield

There are six different Staryards in Starfield that are located in space. They are usually found orbiting a planet or planetary body and you can find them on the Starmap if you know where to look.

Deimos

A great place to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find this staryard orbiting one of Mars’ moons, Deimos. The titular Staryard is one of the best early-game locations to upgrade your ship’s parts or buy a better one outright because of its stock of unique parts. There is also a mission board here in case you want to make some easy money early into the game.

The variety of ships might not be very high but rest assured, you will find quality ships here.

Nova Galactic

A good selection at this point in the game. Image via Bethesda

If you’re planning on staying in the Sol system for longer, hit up what used to be planet Earth and make a quick stop at Luna, our moon. Out here, you should find what was once the most popular Staryard—only it is a shell of what it once was.

Visiting this place will still grant you access to some unique parts not found elsewhere so try to find something you like while you’re here.

Stroud-Eklund

The Stroud-Eklund industries will offer you the best premium ships. Image via Bethesda.

Heading to the Narion system will lead you to the planet Deepala. Orbiting around it is the moon Dalvik which is the site of the Stroud-Eklund staryard. This place is well known for its luxury line of ships and as such, their parts are more on the expensive side.

You can also acquire the side mission Overdesigned here which will entail dropping different resources here from time to time.

Trident Luxury Lines

Trident offers some great choices. Image via Bethesda

The Cheyenne system is the home to the planet Akila and its titular Akila City. Orbiting around is the Trident Luxury Lines staryard. Despite what the name suggests, there are not a lot of options here for ship parts that you can’t otherwise find elsewhere.

The main reason for visiting this place would be to pick up a variety of transporting missions that will net you some good early credits.

The Den

A great place to clear contraband too. Image via Bethesda

The Wolf Star system is a charming little early location featuring The Den, a staryard that provides a great selection of ships, ship parts, and quests to choose from. The Trade Authority also operates from this location and it is a great drop-off point for any contraband you might have before you grav jump right into a scan by a UC-affiliated vessel.

The Key

Be careful of the Crimson Fleet. Image via Bethesda

The final staryard that you can find lies deep in the heart of the Crimson Fleet territory. Located in the Kryx system, orbiting around Suvorov, you will find The Key. It is one of the headquarters of the Crimson Fleet so unless you are on good terms with the faction, be prepared for a rough time even getting here. The parts you can get here are quite unique though, so it would be worth a trip.

Next, we tackle the remainder of the shipyards that are on the ground level of certain planets.

All Ship Service buildings in Starfield

There are nine major shipyards on the ground that can provide you with everything you need while you land here. Most of the parts you acquire in these shipyards are similar to their staryard counterparts, so it’s only a matter of convenience wherever you decide to stop by.

Akila

Home of the Freestar Rangers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Freestar Rangers conduct business from their home planet of Akila. The entire planet is quite dangerous, save for Akila City, and this is where you will find some of the best spacefaring vessels that the Freestar Rangers can provide.

They are a little on the pricey end though, so make sure you come here with some credits to spend. If not, you can always buy upgrades to your current ship.

Cydonia

Cydonia has its fair share of missions too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On your trip back to the Sol system, make a pit stop at Mars to peruse through everything Cydonia has to offer. This includes their shipyard which provides different options compared to its Deimos counterpart.

While Deimos specializes in powerful fighting ships, the Cydonia shipyard gives you better prices on individual parts. You can also find interesting quests and good crewmates here.

HopeTech

HopeTech offers the best Polvo can offer. Image via Bethesda

The main base of HopeTech lies on Polvo in the Valo star system. Even though you can find other branches in far-off places like Titan in the Sol system, the main headquarters provide the best shipbuilding parts across their organization.

If you are in the market for great parts including unique cockpits, dockers, and landing gear, stop by Polvo and get yourself the best that your credits can buy.

Hopetown

The home of HopeTech and other facilities. Image via Bethesda.

Also located on Polvo is Hopetown. Even though HopeTech takes care of most of your shipbuilding needs, the settlement nearby makes up for it in quality. You will get some of the better internal ship parts such as engines and reactors when compared to what HopeTech provides you.

For best results, we recommend mixing and matching the best that both outlets have to offer you.

Neon

A great city to stop by. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The city of Neon is Volii Alpha’s magnum opus, a thriving hotspot with some of the best nightlife as well as ship parts. If you’re looking for variety in the ships you can buy, the shipyard at Neon will provide up to eight ships of different classes to choose from.

When you’re done buying, you can explore the city of Neon for its nightclubs and great potential recruits like Sophia Grace.

New Atlantis

Missions and ship parts aplenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The home of the UC Vanguard is also a great spot to repair and upgrade your Frontier. If you’re in the market for something more expensive, the United Colonies’ ships are quite sturdy and great in an aerial firefight.

The parts you get here are quite strong and work great with your Frontier if you’re looking for quick upgrades, instead of a new ship, after your early levels.

New Homestead

A titan of industry. Image via Bethesda

New Homestead is a straight-up improvement over Nova Galactic. You can find New Homestead on Titan, a moon of Saturn orbiting in the Sol system. While you can’t land on Saturn itself, Titan is a perfectly solid moon to land on, with potential new recruits as well as a great selection of ship parts. New Homestead is also a great place to relax after your travels surveying the Sol system.

Paradiso

A great place to relax and unwind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The luxury resort Paradiso, located on the planet Porrima II in the Porrima system, is not only the perfect place for a weekend getaway but also for ship customization.

You might end up here for various reasons, such as marriage to a companion or just via exploration, but once you do, stop by the shipyard for your choice of great ships, albeit a little on the expensive end, and ship parts.

Stroud-Eklund Showroom

One of the best places to be for luxury. Image via Bethesda

The final shipyard on this list takes us back to the Stroud-Eklund corporation and their showroom located on Volii Alpha in the city of Neon.

While Neon has its own shipyard, if you’re looking for something more aesthetically pleasing, Stroud-Eklund will serve you better. Their luxury line of ships and ship parts will provide you with gorgeous-looking cockpits, dockers, and landing gear. Bring all the credits in the world, however, as these ships are pricey to say the least.

About the author