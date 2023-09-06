Starfield: How to complete the Overdesigned mission

After finishing the All That Money Can Buy mission in your Starfield adventures, Walter Stroud then assigns you the Overdesigned sidequest, which allows you to influence the blossoming design of his company’s new ship.

This short questline rewards you with the ship you create, however, your decisions directly affect the rewards.

Stroud’s project team has hit a roadblock as everyone involved, from the project leader to the head engineer, all have different ideas of what the ship should be. It is up to you to create a unified vision, whether that be ignoring or incorporating everyone’s different ideas.

Which ship should you get in Overdesigned?

There are two ships you can possibly get in the Overdesigned mission in Starfield, the Kepler S and the Kepler R. I pursued the Kepler S. While the Kepler R is a well-rounded ship that can perform a variety of tasks, none of its stats are particularly impressive.

Adversely, the Kepler S is a much more focused design that boasts far better results. In order to get this ship, you will need to keep the design team more focused and force the project team to compromise.

How to solve the budget issue

To start the mission, you will need to travel to the Stroud-Ecklund Space Station located on the moon of Deepala, Dalvik. Once onboard, speak with project leader Jules. You will find that none of the members of this project are enthused to bring you on, however, they all will bend to your final judgements over design decisions.

You’re going to face some resistance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first issue you will solve is the budget crisis. Jules describes these as the ‘sensible’ budget option and the ‘kitchen sink’ option. If you are trying to get the better ship by the end of this mission, you will need to convince Jules to pitch the larger budget selection. You will need to do this by passing a Persuasion check, requiring six points.

After this, you will need to speak with all five members regarding their opinions on the direction of the ship. While Ella Chaudhry wants a ship with a high Grav Jump distance, Nev wants a spacious vessel that has a high crew capacity. To get the better ship, you will at the very least need to listen to everyone’s ideas.

How many bounties do you need to complete?

Your next task will be to complete a series of bounties at the mission board to gather market research. Jules specifies that the more bounties you complete, the better the ship will be in the end. In all actuality, you only need to complete two bounty missions.

You will have a range of bounties to complete, but you only need two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These missions will range from transporting workers from one planet to another to taking out Crimson Fleet ships across the galaxy. None will take you too long, especially as you only need to finish two in order to unlock the better vessel. After you have done your tasks, simply return to Jules at the Space Station.

Should you force compromises or lead a team-building exercise?

Before finalizing the design choice, you will need to unify the team. This can either be done by forcing some members of the team to compromise or by leading a team-building exercise. This is where I messed up on my first run-through. If you want the better ship, the Kepler S, then you will need to get your team to make compromises.

Even if you end up with the worse ship, at least it’s free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, I went down the meditation route and ended up with a frustrated project team and the worst version of the new Starfield ship. No matter what, you will have managed to get the team back on track and can return to Walter Stroud to finish up the quest. Then, double back to the space station to claim your ship reward.

