Starfield: All Mission Board Locations

Starfield is a game that has a lot of different missions to undertake during your adventure. For many players, Bethesda’s games are made not by the story missions, but rather the side quests that provide further development for the universe and its people.

Fortunately, in Starfield there is a simple way to take on new missions and that is using the Mission Board system.

These are found all over the starfields, but if you’re in a pinch and looking to take on a new task, here is everything that you’ll want to know.

What does the Mission Board do in Starfield?

Using the Mission Board in Starfield lets you sign on to help out Constellation with its exploration efforts. This might see you delivering packages, taking down a fleet of space pirates, or simply surveying planets in the starfields.

Taking these missions is not compulsory as they are sidequests. I know when I first started Starfield these missions weren’t on my radar. That said, if you’re after easy credits it’s worth checking out these boards as you progress for simple tasks, some of which can be done on your way to completing story or faction missions.

All Mission Boards in Starfield

In Starfield there are 12 different Mission Boards to be found among the major settlements. This is great news as it means you won’t need to trek around the galaxy every time you want to visit one, instead, there should be one within close range. Here is a look at all of your options so you can find the one best for you right now.

Constellation Mission Board

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lodge is your go-to place for a lot of different things in Starfield and using the Mission Board is one of them. You’ll locate this tool in the basement of Constellation’s HQ near the variety of workbenches available to use for upgrades.

New Atlantis Mission Board

Here is the New Atlantis Mission Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New Atlantis has its own Mission Board outside of the Lodge giving players multiple options to pick from depending on where they’re at. This second, and often more conveniently placed Mission Board can be found in the Viewport Bar near Atlantis Spaceport. Next time you dock here why not check out what missions are on offer?

United Colonies Mission Board

The UC Vigilance has its own Mission Board for those working through the Crimson Fleet quest line. Depending on the choices you make it may or may not be available to use. Those who decide to help the Crimson Fleet won’t have access to the board, however, once you’ve done the questline and DO NOT side with them, you can find this at The Key.

Crimson Fleet Mission Board

Similar to the United Colonies Mission Board, your choices will impact whether or not you can use this tool. If you’re sided with the United Colonies then sorry, you can’t take advantage of this, but those who opted for the Crimson Fleet can find the Mission Board in the Reckoner’s Core at The Key.

Neon Mission Board

Here is the Neon Mission Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Neon is the coolest location in Starfield and you guessed it, there is a Mission Board to use without going somewhere lamer. To find it you’ll want to sprint straight down the city stretch entering Astral Lounge.

Freestar Rangers Mission Board

Akila City is where you’ll find the Freestar Rangers Mission Board. Unfortunately, you’ll need to become a Freestar Ranger to use this, so if you’ve not done that, then it will not be available. This western-themed location features a bar called The Rock. Head inside and go up the stairs, this is where you should find the Mission Board.

Akila City Mission Board

Here is the Akila City Mission Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fortunately, for those who aren’t Freestar Rangers, Akila City has its own Mission Board that anyone can use. This can be found inside the Hitching Post bar, so head straight through the city gates and trek on down to the establishment.

Cydonia Mission Board

Here is the Cydonia Mission Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re on Cydonia then you’ve probably passed the Mission Board already. This can be located inside the Broken Spear, and shouldn’t require too much searching. Simply walk through the airlock and enter the building on the right as you approach the city center. This building the Broken Spear is where the Mission Board is found.

Hopetown Mission Board

If you’re looking to use the Mission Board in Hopetown then you’re in luck. This can be located right next to the spaceport so you can get to it in just moments after landing. Simply exit your ship and head on into the Pit Stop bar.

Trident Luxury Lines Mission Board

Here is the Trident Luxury Lines Mission Board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another Mission Board that is right next to your starting point is the one onboard Trident Luxury Lines. Once you land just look to your right and you’ll find the Mission Board ready to use.

Stroud-Eklund Shipyard Mission Board

Finally, another super-simple Mission Board to find. Stroud-Eklund Shipyard has its own Mission Board right on the left side of the lobby as you board. Thanks to its close location, this makes docking for missions a breeze.

Outpost Mission Board

If you want to take on new missions from the comfort of your own home then you should build a Mission Board in your Outpost. Yes, this can be done, and it’s not too complicated. When using Starfield’s Build Mode all you’ll need to do is choose the Mission Board from the Miscellaneous tab and place it down in your home.

Now, you’ve got no need to visit any of these other locations again.

