Should you join Ryujin Industries in Starfield?

Ryujin Industries is one of the more unique factions in Starfield. If you decide to enlist and start completing quests for it, you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of corporate espionage.

In my experience, I found Ryujin Industries to have easier missions to complete than most factions. I also got the Operative Suit in Starfield in the process, making it a worthy time investment for my space adventures.

But as with all known factions in Starfield, you might wonder whether you should join Ryujin Industries and complete its faction quests.

Should you complete the faction missions of Ryujin Industries in Starfield?

Whether or not you join Ryujin Industries in Starfield depends on your preferences and playstyle. If you already like the Stealth mechanics of the game, I recommend joining the Ryujin Industries since it will put your Stealth skills to the test.

If you still can’t tell whether Ryujin Industries is the right place for you, you can weigh the pros and cons of the faction before making your final decision.

Pros of joining Ryujin Industries in Starfield

Easy early missions. Unique themes and diversified missions. Thrilling narrative if you enjoy corporate or spy storylines. You can unlock the Operative Suit.

Overall, Ryujin Industries allows players to see a different side of space. The competition between corporations was enough to hook me, and I was also looking to unlock the Operative Suit.

A great space suit is waiting for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cons of joining Ryujin Industries in Starfield

Inconsistent interactions in Stealth missions There are not enough story bits from rival corporations. Underwhelming rewards if you don’t care about the Operative Suit.

There are some missions that you’ll need to Stealth your way through in Ryujin Industries. It can be close to impossible to get the correct combinations and moves in your first try, depending on your difficulty level. During my Ryujin Industries adventures, I had to rewind my save many times, causing me just to ignore Stealthing at specific points.

Considering you can join every faction in Starfield, you can also always revert back to Ryujin Industries later. The dark world of space corporations will always be waiting for you.

