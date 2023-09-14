How to get the Operative Suit in Starfield

The Operative Suit in Starfield takes the crown as one of the coolest spacesuits in the game.

Spacesuits in Starfield come with different bonuses and productive capabilities and throughout your adventures, you’ll find plenty of spacesuits via quests or other means. Overtime, picking which one to wear can become a difficult decision over time.

Unless you’re a perfectionist who insists on always equipping the most potent gear available, you might follow my approach and opt for the most visually appealing spacesuit. Personally, as a dedicated space pirate in Starfield, I appreciate how the Operative Suit transforms you into a mercenary-like bandit, always ready to complete any job for the right amount of credits.

However, obtaining the Operative Suit in Starfield is no simple task, as it is tied to an extensive quest line.

How can you get the Operative Suit in Starfield?

To get the Operative Suit in Starfield, players will need to start the Ryujin Industries faction missions and finish the Sabotage quest. While progressing through Ryujin Industries’ quests, you’ll eventually be tasked to complete Sabotage, a stealth-heavy mission where you’ll need to break into Infinity Ltd. However, you don’t have to completely finish this quest since the Operative Suit will be awarded to you in the midst of it.

When you finally start the Sabotage quest, your first destination is Dalton’s office, where a discussion about a mole takes place. During this conversation, be sure to accuse Imogene as the mole. After this, you’ll need to follow these steps

Meet Doctor Veena to receive the Neuroamp. Use the Neuroamp on Demarcus via the Manipulation option in the Social section of the Scanner menu (watch for the black puppet icon). At this point, you’ll need to use the keycard in the glass room and open the door to leave the room by manipulating Demarcus. Speak with Veena and Demarcus and receive the Overseer program.

Make sure to manipulate Demarcus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While receiving the program, you’ll also be asked how you’d like to sneak into Infinity Ltd and after making a decision, you’ll receive the Operative Suit.

The Operative Suit works as an excellent disguise during the night. Screenshot Dot Esports The Operative Suit under a decent lightning in Starfield. Screenshot Dot Esports

Do you have to complete Sabotage to keep the Operative Suit in Starfield?

You don’t have to complete Sabotage to keep the Operative Suit in Starfield. Upon obtaining the Operative Suit, you’ll have the option to not proceed with the remaining parts of the quest and leave with the suit in your inventory as it’ll be yours forever. If you choose to finish the quest, you’ll be breaking into Infinity Ltd to run the Overseer program on Faye’s computer

In my personal experience, I chose to complete the quest out of curiosity about where the Ryujin Industries quest line would lead and for the additional credits. However, if your sole objective is to secure the Operative Suit, you have the freedom to return to your other endeavors and save valuable time.

