Should I buy Starfield?

Starfield is right around the corner. If you haven’t pre-ordered it already, you must be wondering whether you should buy Starfield or not.

Buying a title during its launch comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. The best part of purchasing a title at launch is generally being able to keep up with the hype and enjoy an excellent title alongside like-minded gamers.

When it comes to the downsides, early adopters could find themselves dealing with a bug or two, but the question doesn’t always revolve around hype or bugs. In Starfield’s case, fans have been especially curious about the platforms and ways that they can play the game.

Being an Xbox-exclusive title, Starfield will only be available on Xbox and PC. In addition to buying the game, players will also be able to enjoy Starfield via the Xbox Game Pass.

Is it worth buying Starfield?

If you want to play Starfield but are not heavily into modding your game, we recommend not buying Starfield since it’s on Xbox Game Pass. If you already have an existing Game Pass subscription, you can save money and enjoy Starfield through your membership.

The most obvious downside to this is that you won’t be able to install mods for Starfield. The best mods will likely surface a few months into the game’s life cycle, however, so you can always start your space adventures through the Xbox Game Pass first and then buy it later for modding purposes.

Should I get the Starfield Premium Edition?

You should buy the Starfield Premium Edition if you’d like to access the game earlier than its official release date of Sept. 6. Fans who purchase the Premium Edition of the game will get to start their adventures five days earlier.

In addition to playing in the early access, Starfield Premium Edition also comes with a Constellation Skin Pack, a digital artbook, and a soundtrack.

