How to remove the ‘Stolen’ tag from stolen items in Starfield

If you find yourself short on credits, thievery is a cost-effective alternative, although the local authorities won’t approve. Anything you steal in Starfield will be marked as stolen in your inventory, which comes with its own set of consequences.

Whenever you steal an item it is marked with a red tag to identify it as stolen. Should you ever be arrested for any reason, including stealing the item in question, all your stolen goods will be confiscated. In order to prevent this, you will need to remove the ‘stolen’ tag by completing one specific task.

How to remove the Stolen Tag off your items in Starfield

The Trade Authority can be found on Cydonia (Mars), Neon (Volii Alpha), and New Atlantis (Jemison) | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is only one known method to remove the stolen tag off your items in Starfield; you can launder your stolen goods for free at any Trade Authority vendor. These merchants can be found in all major cities, including Neon, New Atlantis, and Cydonia.

To do this, you will need to:

Go to the ‘Sell’ menu of the merchant screen.

Sell the stolen item to the Trade Authority.

Switch back to the ‘Buy’ menu and purchase the item you just sold.

After you sell the item in question, it will now be free of the stolen tag and purchasable for the exact same sale price. You can also do this with stolen items in your ship’s cargo hold. Note, this method does not work on contraband. You will need to use another method to sell your contraband items if you do not plan on using it.

With your item now cleared of its stolen status, you will not lose it should you ever be detained by the United Colonies or Freestar Collective.

