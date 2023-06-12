How to pre-order the Starfield limited edition controller and headset

Fans are over the moon for Starfield after an impressive Starfield Direct showcase from developer Bethesda took place on June 11 following the Xbox Games Showcase hosted by massive games publisher Xbox. But if the game didn’t excite fans enough on its own, players really were impressed by the limited edition controller and headset that were made available.

Xbox has made some nice limited edition controllers and headsets over the years and the Starfield collection is another great example of that endeavor, marking the first time Xbox has made limited edition peripherals for a Bethesda title since acquiring ZeniMax in September 2020.

The controller design is “inspired by the actual controls of your [in-game] spaceship” and the headset marks the first official Xbox limited edition headset designed for a big game release, according to Bethesda. The controller features transparent triggers, full side and back grips, and a metallic D-pad. It is connectable through Bluetooth and supports a 40-hour battery life. The wireless Starfield headset features a 15-hour rechargeable battery life.

The gorgeous controller and headset are both available for pre-order now.

Pre-ordering Starfield limited edition controller and headset, explained

Both the controller and headset can be pre-ordered through various gaming and electronic storefronts. Each item will have to be ordered individually; there is no bundle or special edition that includes both items.

Where can I order the Starfield limited edition controller?

The Xbox Store for $79.99

At Best Buy for $79.99

At Target for $79.99

Where can I order the Starfield limited edition headset?

The Xbox Store for $124.99

At Best Buy for $124.99

At Target for $124.99

At Walmart for $124.99

The controller and headset are both available now. Players who purchase through the Xbox Store should have an estimated delivery duration of three days.

Starfield is set to be released on Sept. 6, 2023.

