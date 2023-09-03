How to get Spice in Starfield

Looking to become the universe's best mixologist? You'll need some Spice.

During your Starfield playthrough, you’ll need to cook food, upgrade weapons, and craft different items. But before you can do any of that, you’ll need materials and ingredients like Spice.

Here’s where you can find Spice in Starfield.

What is Spice used for in Starfield?

Spice is one of the many ingredients used for cooking and researching. Among the first few projects you’ll find under the Food and Drink tab of the Researching Station are Mixology I and Beverage Development I, which allow you to prepare Alien Liquor, Alien Tonic, Yellow Giant Splash, and Boba Alien Tea—all delicious drinks you’ll surely want to try. But before you can call yourself the universe’s best mixologist, you’ll need to research these skills. And for both projects, you’ll need plenty of Spice.

The Beverage Development I project requires two units of Spice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to buy Spice in Starfield

While you may randomly come across the ingredient in the abandoned outposts around the universe, the fastest way to find Spice is to buy it. New Atlantis is one of the first cities you’ll encounter in Starfield, and it’s home to many shops that sell clothing, resources, weapons, and more. The Jemison Mercantile, which is located close to New Atlantis’s spaceport, sells Spice in addition to other resources and ingredients.

To find the Jemison Mercantile, first fast travel to your ship in the New Atlantis spaceport. Then head straight, taking a slight left up the ramp, as shown in the video below. The store will be directly in front of you.

Fast travel to New Atlantis’s spaceport and head to the Jemison Mercantile. Video by Dot Esports

From there, simply speak to the NPC at the counter and ask to see what she sells. The store’s offerings include plenty of resources you may need for your journey, such as elements like Chlorine and Helium-3, weapons and spacesuits, and aid items like Ship Parts and Cheese.

Make sure to stock up before you return to your adventures among the stars!

