How to get Microsecond Regulators in Starfield

They're hard to come by if you don't know where to look.

In Starfield, Microsecond Regulators are prized components. These exotic items are vital for crafting weapons, mods, and spacesuit parts, like the Fully Automatic mod that allows continuous firing until ammo is spent.

While I haven’t stumbled across any while exploring abandoned buildings and facilities on various planets and crafting them at a workbench is a pain, I’ve found some vendors do sell at least one from time to time for a reasonable 201 credits.

Where to find Microsecond Regulators in Starfield

The best place to find Microsecond Regulators is Sieghart’s Outfitters in Neon.

If you’ve read my guides about manufactured resources, like the ones about Drilling Rigs and Molecular Sieves, you’re probably sick of seeing them pop up as a recommended place to find them. But the truth is, it always delivers.

Dietrich Sieghart manages the shop and, from my observations, usually has a single Microsecond Regulator on hand. The inventory isn’t always consistent, but I’ve generally found it to be a reliable place to check.

If you’re keen on securing a regulator and come up empty-handed, here’s a tip: take a 24-hour break in-game, which can be done by resting on a nearby bench or bed. Once you return, the shop’s inventory might have refreshed, increasing your chances of finding one.

For those looking to expand their search, Microsecond Regulators can also be found in other establishments. Trade Authority in Neon and The Well are good starting points. Apex Electronics in The Well is also a safe bet.

Try them all, and you’ll find one eventually.

The quest to find Microsecond Regulators might seem daunting at first, but with these tips in hand, it’s only a matter of time before you have as many as you need for your next crafting project.

