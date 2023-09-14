How to get CQB-X in Starfield

Pharmaceutical aid items have far more purposes than just healing in Starfield. CQB-X is among the most useful aid items for players who prefer melee builds, though finding this specific item isn’t always easy.

Most stores in Starfield will carry common medical items, such as Med Packs or Heal Gel, though there are several specific merchants that have rarer items. CQB-X is aid item that temporarily provides a huge buff to your melee attacks. If you are trying to find CQB-X in Starfield, this is where you need to go.

What is CQB-X in Starfield?

This small pill can be a big help | Screenshot by Dot Esports

CQB-X is an aid item in Starfield that provides a 25-percent damage buff to all close-quarters combat, which includes any melee weapons, ranging from knives to cutlasses, unarmed fist attacks, and melee attacks with ranged weapons.

The increase lasts for five total minutes, giving you plenty of time to deal damage. Even though I tend to prefer sniper builds in Starfield, I still make sure to stock up on CQB-X whenever I can. Even if you are not investing in a melee build, CQB-X comes in handy if you get low on ammo.

Where to get CQB-X in Starfield

CQB-X can most commonly be found at Trade Authority merchants in Starfield. Regular aid stores, such as those in New Atlantis, aren’t too likely to carry this item. Although CQB-X is not considered contraband, it is not plentiful through the galaxy.

The most convenient Trade Authority locations I have found are located in Neon on the Volii Alpha planet and in Akila City on the planet Akila. Aside from acquiring CQB-X, Trade Authority merchants are great for selling off any contraband items you might have, or for laundering stolen items from your inventory.

Given the rarity of CQB-X, you should expect to pay a pretty hefty price. The base price for CQB-X is 498 Credits. Though you can gain Credits pretty fast in Starfield, this price could add up if you are buying in bulk.

You can always find CQB-X off slain Spacers or other miscellaneous enemies, but the Trade Authority is the only known, consistent source of the item.

