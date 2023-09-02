How to get adhesive in Starfield

Bethesda games take pride in their vast crafting systems and Starfield is no different. With lots of crafting materials scattered around space, adhesive in Starfield is one of the more familiar materials for Bethesda fans as it was also featured in the Fallout series.

While resources come in all shapes and sizes in Starfield, there are also multiple ways to acquire them. Some will require you to get your hands dirty and pick up mining, but you should be able to find most of them sold by vendors for a fair price as well.

Where to get adhesive in Starfield

You can buy adhesive from various vendors in Starfield. At the time of writing, the following vendors had Adhesives in their inventory, but it’s highly likely players will find more sellers as they progress through Starfield.

Jemison Mercantile—New Atlantis Amoli Bava—New Atlantis UC Exchange—Cydonia

Adhesive is a commonly used crafting material in weapon upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, like most crafting materials, you can get adhesive as loot or from containers in Starfield. This is an unreliable way of gathering materials, however, since you may need more adhesive than you can find.

What is adhesive used for in Starfield?

Adhesive is generally used to craft weapon upgrades in Starfield. When it comes to building, adhesive transitions into “sealant,” retaining its position as a core crafting material.

When building, adhesive is replaced by sealant in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also purchase Sealant from Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis and UC Exchange in Cydonia.

You’ll see adhesive and sealant in various recipes, but they only scratch the surface of the game’s vast pool of crafting materials. Throughout your space adventures, you might need to find materials like Copper or Nutrients in Starfield to ensure your survival.

Considering you never know what you might need next, we recommend storing the crafting materials you come across. If your looting habits are getting out of hand, however, you can always increase your Starfield ship’s storage size to ensure you have enough space for everything.

