How to get Nutrients in Starfield

Starfield has an almost unfathomable amount of items and resources for gamers to spend hours upon hours sifting through. You’re able to use things like Nutrients and a wide variety of ores for a multitude of things.

These resources are essential to developing things like weapons, equipment, ship parts, and food. The possibilities are near endless in Starfield—you just need to know where to find the necessary nutrients and how to acquire them.

Nutrients are among the long list of resources in Starfield. After running from planet to planet there are some particular spots that I recommend visiting off the bat if your supply of Nutrients is running a little dry.

Where to find Nutrients in Starfield

This is where you’ll find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My first tip is to save up some credits and go buy Nutrients from some of the vendors scattered across the various planets. The two vendors I found holding some nutrients were the UC Exchange in Cydonia and the people among the Jemison Mercantile at New Atlantis.

Fortunately, if you’re looking to buy other resources, like Copper or Iron, to help you on your journey, you’ll be in the perfect place to do so. These vendors have a long list of varying resources that can be used for almost anything.

Essential for survival and crafting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Otherwise, head to Kreet. You’ll be able to find Trilobites scattered around the small spherical rock. This is where you’ll be able to accrue a fair amount of Nutrients. These crustacean-like creatures scurry around the mountains and are relatively easy to kill, and they will drop you plenty of Nutrients.

The other way is to find Frost Reeds on Kreet. This flora can be found in the Frozen Volcanic biome by using your scanner.

