How to fix Starfield low performance issues

Lag, stuttering, and dropped frame rates are the bane of any player’s existence, and there may be moments in Starfield where you’ll experience all of these performance issues. Thankfully, you can do a few things to fix these low-performance issues.

How to fix Starfield’s low-performance issues

There are several things you can do to help fix Starfield’s low-performance issues, including:

Ensure your PC meets the minimum requirements for Starfield. Even if your PC meets most of the requirements, if there’s even a single one that’s not meeting the minimum requirement, this might be why Starfield is lagging or crashing.

for Starfield. Close non-essential apps and programs. This is one of the easiest things you can do to help resolve your performance issues because running too many programs, especially memory-intensive ones, can slow down your PC. Close what you don’t need and try again.

Adjust Starfield’s visual settings to remove lag and stuttering. This might mean lowering your Graphics Presets, Shadow Quality, Crowd Density, and Lighting. You can also switch off Dynamic Resolution; that way, your output is consistent. Alternatively, turn it on as it may help with performance.

to remove lag and stuttering. Lower your FPS. Starfield is capped at 30 FPS on consoles and up to 60 FPS on PC. If you have a lower refresh rate monitor or are experiencing frame rate drops, cap Starfield below 60 FPS.

Update GPU drivers . Sometimes, our PC performance issues are tied to outdated GPU drivers. Make sure they’re updated.

. Turn on Windows Game Mode. Windows Game Mode is designed to help improve game performance on your PC. To enable it, open Windows Settings from the Start Menu and go to Gaming. On the left, you should see the tab Game Mode. Select it and turn on Game Mode.

Check your internet connection. Whether on PC or Console, performance issues can be caused by drops in our internet connection. If you can, hook your console or PC to your router or try a more stable WiFi connection, like 5G.



While playing, I noticed a few FPS drops and graphics issues and was a little disappointed until I realized I was on my 2G WiFi network, which is the one everyone in my house is connected to. When I switched to my 5G WiFi and booted it back up, I noticed a massive difference, and my graphics and FPS issues were practically non-existent.

Sometimes, fixing low-performance issues can be as easy as switching WiFi networks. Other times, it might be because of hardware, software, or settings issues.

Hopefully, if you try these steps, you’ll be able to experience better performance as you travel across the planets in Starfield.

