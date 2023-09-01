How to customize your ship in Starfield: Modifications and upgrades explained

Owning your very own ship is one of the most exciting aspects of Starfield. You can walk around inside and see the minute details the devs have left—or you can change them all completely, customizing your ship.

There are hundreds of customization options and upgrades you can make to your ship in Starfield, making sure that your ship feels like your little home in outer space.

In addition to purchasing or stealing new ships in Starfield, you are able to fully modify and upgrade your existing ship(s). This involves installing completely new modules, adding weapons, and changing the color of any given ship part. You can truly make your ship your own in Starfield, but you will first need to know how to access the ship customization system.

How to customize your ship in Starfield

Fortunately, the developers have made it extremely simple to modify and upgrade your spaceship. All you need to do is dock at a spaceport; the easiest one to reach is located in New Atlantis. At a spaceport, you can speak to a technician, who will sometimes greet you upon arriving at a new port or will be right near the landing dock.

The location of the ship technician in New Atlantis. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you speak to the technician, you have a dialogue option that says “I’d like to view and modify my ships.” Press this option, and you will be taken to the ship customization menu. Your first time in this menu will prompt a tutorial box on the screen that lightly goes over how the customization options work.

Basically, though, you can customize every single part of your ship. All you need to do is select the section you want to change, and you can install a new module, part, or change its color. You can rotate your ship using your mouse or joystick.

Along the bottom of this menu are all of your ship’s current stats. This includes your Hull, Shield, and Cargo capacity as well as the stats for your weapons, top speed, mobility, crew capacity, and more. Changing parts on your ship could make some of these values change depending on what you’re customizing. Of course, if you want to change a specific part, such as altering your Shield capacity, then that value will certainly change.

The ship customization menu. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anytime you want to modify or upgrade your ship, it will cost you credits. However, if you walk back an upgrade or modification, then credits will be returned to you. You pay a flat fee upon exiting the menu that consists of the total cost of your modifications.

It took me several hours to fully grasp the magnitude of the ship customization menu. There are an overwhelming number of options available to you right from the get-go, and you can easily get lost for hours modifying the different aspects of your ship. As you progress in Starfield, you will unlock more ships and more customization options.

I recommend holding off on customizing anything in the Frontier, as you will be replacing it fairly soon. Wasting credits on the Frontier isn’t the best idea, as there are plenty of better ships out in the galaxy. However, if you have grown attached to the Frontier, then deck it out however you want in Starfield.

About the author