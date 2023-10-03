‘Can’t polish a turd’: Asmongold is adamant Starfield will never overtake Cyberpunk 2077

Asmongold sank his teeth into Cyberpunk 2077 over the weekend, and by the time the credits rolled around, he had reached a clear verdict: it was superior to Starfield in every way.

Cyberpunk 2077 has transformed into a critically acclaimed title despite its initial bugs thanks to CD Projekt RED’s relentless efforts. Starfield, on the other hand, left Asmongold unimpressed, and he believes no amount of patches or added content can save it.

“There’s a difference between a game that’s buggy and a game that’s bad. You can’t polish a turd,” he suggested on Monday.

Cyberpunk 2077 certaom;y had its issues at launch, but Asmongold felt its core was solid. However, he believes Starfield’s problems run a lot deeper.

He pinpointed two glaring issues: repetitive content with monotonous monsters, areas, loot, and combat and a poorly designed map that makes it hard to do things. These issues contradict its promise of vastness and depth.

Other gamers seem to echo Asmongold’s sentiments. Starfield went from receiving positive reviews early to slumping to mixed reviews and eventually stooped to being Bethesda’s worst-rated title on Steam, which nobody expected at launch.

Asmongold was so disappointed with Starfield that he actually thought about ditching abandoning single-player story-driven titles for good after the experience. However, Cyberpunk 2077 has re-ignited his campaign passion; he praised its gritty, cinematic essence and was pleasantly surprised by how good it was from start to finish.

Bethesda didn’t botch Starfield’s launch, but it’s certainly struggling to meet the hype as the weeks roll on. And though CD Projekt Red demonstrated a game’s potential for revival post-launch, Asmongold remains skeptical about Bethesda achieving a similar feat with Starfield.

