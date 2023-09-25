Starfield is the worst Bethesda game ever, according to Steam players

Starfield was meant to be one of Bethesda’s best games, but nearly one month after the launch it’s fair to say a lot of players are disappointed. As of Sept. 25, Starfield has sunk down in Steam’s reviews rating and is now the worst-rated Bethesda game ever.

The data comes from SteamDB, a reliable third-party website that compiles the database of everything on Steam. Starfield has a review rating of 71.37 percent, which is slightly lower than Fallout 76, Bethesda’s second-worst-rated game on Steam. Fallout76 is widely regarded as the worst game of the Fallout series and has a 71.76 percent review rating on Steam.

Starfield fans could argue that Fallout 4 VR has a lower review rating on Steam, but that version is more like a Fallout 4 spin-off rather than a core game such as Starfield and Fallout 76.

Steam players have not fallen in love with Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The reasoning behind why Starfield has such a low review score on Steam isn’t totally clear. It could be because the game didn’t run well on PC for many players, even those who have last-gen PC specs.

It could also be because Bethesda promised a lot for Starfield and nearly every gamer in the world was hyped for it. But many players found planet exploration boring, which was meant to be one of the best aspects of Starfield.

Though Starfield didn’t set a new bar for RPG games, according to Steam players, the game is undeniably a commercial success to the point that the Xbox Series X|S sales spiked after Starfield was released.

